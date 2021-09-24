Bigg Boss is one of the most loved reality shows. It creates a lot of controversies and also garners good TRPs (Television Rating Points).

Season 15 of the show is all set to premiere on 2nd October 2021, and recently, at the launch of the show, it was confirmed that Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat, and Donal Bisht will be entering the Bigg Boss house.

Umar took to Twitter to inform everyone about it. He posted, “Guys it’s confirmed that ill be entering #bb15 house. Iv always considered myself lucky to have all of you supporting me all this while. I hope and wish ull be support me in this journey as well ���. @BiggBoss @endemolshine.”

During the launch of the show, Umar and Donal’s video messages were also shown. The Twitter handle, The Khabri, who gives all the updates about Bigg Boss, posted the video messages of Umar and Donal on social media.

Shamita and Nishant were also a part of Bigg Boss OTT which was streamed on Voot. Nishant was the first runner-up of the show, and Shamita was the second runner-up.

While there are many reports about other celebs that are going to be a part of Bigg Boss 15, only these four have been confirmed.

Season 14 of the show was won by Rubina Dilaik. It will be interesting to see who will win Bigg Boss 15.