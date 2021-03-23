Yesterday, 67th National Film Awards were announced. Telugu film Jersey starring Nani received two awards Best Telugu Film and Best Editor. Jersey is being remade in Hindi with the same title and it features Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

After the National Film Awards were announced yesterday, Shahid took to Instagram to congratulate the team. He posted, “Huge congratulations to the entire team. Thanks for the extra pressure ��������� @gowtamnaidu @nameisnani @shraddhasrinath @sitharaentertsinments.”

Jersey revolves around a guy who wanted to become a cricketer but things didn’t work in his favour, and later in his mid-30s he decides to play cricket once again for his son. Nani had won a couple of awards for his performance in the film.

The Hindi remake is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri who had also helmed the Telugu movie. It is slated to release on Diwali this year.

After the shooting of the film was wrapped up in December last year, Shahid had posted on Instagram, “It’s a film wrap on #jersey …. 47 days of shoot during covid. Just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It’s nothing short of a miracle. I want to thank each and every one from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk and doing what we all love doing. Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference. Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes. The triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it. As we all fight through this pandemic. Let’s always remember. This shall pass too. Here’s to my best filmmaking experience yet. Here’s to Jersey … we shall overcome !!!! @gowtamnaidu @mrunalofficial2016 @geethaarts @amanthegill @srivenkateswaracreations.”