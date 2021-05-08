Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali worked together in the 2002 release Devdas. The movie was a blockbuster at the box office, and also won multiple awards.

Well, fans of the actor and the filmmaker have been waiting for them to team up again, and in the past few years, there have been multiple reports about the two collaborating for a film. However, nothing materialised.

Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, SRK and SLB will team up for a movie titled Izhaar. A source told the portal, “Izhaar was a film that Bhansali wanted to do with SRK around four years ago. It’s a love story revolving around this couple – an Indian man and a Norwegian girl. It’s based on the real life story of the guy who cycled all the way to Norway for love. Bhansali wanted to adapt that into a screenplay and has reworked the script again for SRK’s perusal. Now it needs to be seen if Shah Rukh green lights it this time around.”

Well, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 release Zero. The actor’s next film is Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. Yash Raj Films is yet to announce the movie officially, but the shooting has been going on since November 2020.

There have been multiple reports about Shah Rukh Khan’s next after Pathan. It is said that the actor might start shooting for Atlee’s next after the Siddharth Anand’s directorial. However, a few reports also suggest that he will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s next. But, none of the films have been officially announced.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is busy with Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. The shooting of the film is currently put on a hold due to the lockdown. The movie, which also stars Ajay Devgn, is slated to release on 30th July 202. A few days ago, there were reports that the film might get a direct-to-digital release, but the makers have not yet announced anything officially.