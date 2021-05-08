Kangana Ranaut tests positive for Covid-19, says ‘it is nothing but a small time flu’

Many Bollywood celebs have been tested positive for Covid-19 to date. Now, unfortunately, even actress Kangana Ranaut has been tested positive for coronavirus.

The Queen actress took to Instagram to inform everyone about it. Kangana posted, “I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive. I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev.”

Well, Kangana has been in the news from the past couple of days as her Twitter account was suspended. But, the actress has now become quite active on Instagram.

Talking about her movies, Kangana will be seen in films like Thalaivi, Dhaakad, Tejas, and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. Thalaivi was slated to release in April this year, but the movie was postponed due to the pandemic. Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi is a biopic on late actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. It also stars Arvind Swami and Bhagyashree.

Meanwhile, Dhaakad and Tejas are currently in production.