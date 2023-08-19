22.2 C
London
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Subscribe
HomeHeadline newsSara Sharif murder: Pakistan police continue search for father
Headline news

Sara Sharif murder: Pakistan police continue search for father

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Saw Big B’s films, videos from ’90s for ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ character: Adarsh Gourav

For playing a teenager from the 1990s in Guns &...
Headline Story

Exclusive: University backs down after Eastern Eye campaign

DOZENS of Indian students, who accused a British university...
UK News

London’s Ulez expansion hit by camera vandalism

HUNDREDS of cameras installed on London’s roads to enforce a...
Explainer

Who is killer British nurse Lucy Letby?

BRITISH nurse Lucy Letby was convicted of murdering seven...
Headline Story

British Indian paediatrician helps catch ‘killer nurse’ Lucy Letby

A UK-born Indian-origin consultant paediatrician at a hospital in...

THE search is on to locate the father of a 10-year-old girl who was found dead in a house in Woking, Surrey, reported the BBC.

Surrey Police on Friday (18) confirmed that they want to speak to Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, 41, his partner Beinash Batool, 29, and Urfan’s brother, Faisal Malik, 28, in connection with the incident.

According to reports, the three had left the UK for Pakistan on 9 August, a day before Sara’s body was discovered. There were five children with them aged between one year and 13 years.

Urfan Sharif

Pakistan police revealed that the search involves several police stations in different places around the country, including visiting family members.

Police were called to an address in Hammond Road, Woking on Thursday (10), following a 999 call, which was made from Pakistan by a man identifying himself as Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif. Police found Sara’s dead body inside the property.

Sara’s mother was informed and continues to be supported by specially trained officers.

Beinash Batool

The post-mortem examination revealed that Sara had suffered multiple and extensive injuries, which are likely to have been caused over a sustained and extended period.

Surrey Police and Sussex Police’s major crime team have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances of Sara’s death.

Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman, from Surrey Police and Sussex Police Major Crime Team, said, “While the post-mortem has not provided us with an established cause of death at this time, the fact that we now know that Sara had suffered multiple and extensive injuries over a sustained and extended period has significantly changed the nature of our investigation, and we have widened the timescale of the focus of our enquiry.

“As a result, we are trying to piece together a picture of Sara’s lifestyle but we cannot do this without the public’s help.

“That is why we are appealing for anyone who knew Sara, had any form of contact with her, or has any other information about her, no matter how insignificant it might seem, to come forward as soon as possible.”

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Rajinikanth to visit Ayodhya tomorrow
Next article
Saw Big B’s films, videos from ’90s for ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ character: Adarsh Gourav

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Saw Big B’s films, videos from ’90s for ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ character: Adarsh Gourav

Entertainment 0
For playing a teenager from the 1990s in Guns &...

Exclusive: University backs down after Eastern Eye campaign

Headline Story 0
DOZENS of Indian students, who accused a British university...

London’s Ulez expansion hit by camera vandalism

UK News 0
HUNDREDS of cameras installed on London’s roads to enforce a...

Popular

Saw Big B’s films, videos from ’90s for ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ character: Adarsh Gourav

Entertainment 0
For playing a teenager from the 1990s in Guns &...

Exclusive: University backs down after Eastern Eye campaign

Headline Story 0
DOZENS of Indian students, who accused a British university...

London’s Ulez expansion hit by camera vandalism

UK News 0
HUNDREDS of cameras installed on London’s roads to enforce a...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc