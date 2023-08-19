23.7 C
London
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentSaw Big B’s films, videos from ’90s for ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ character:...
EntertainmentHeadline news

Saw Big B’s films, videos from ’90s for ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ character: Adarsh Gourav

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Health

Mouthwash can help detect early cardiovascular disease: Study

Periodontitis, a condition linked to heightened cardiovascular risk, arises...
Headline news

87 Christian homes, 19 churches damaged in Pakistan street violence

Over 80 Christian homes and 19 churches in Pakistan...
Lifestyle

Guide to proper hair washing procedures

WASHING hair to keep it clean, nourished, healthy and...
Headline news

Sara Sharif murder: Pakistan police continue search for father

THE search is on to locate the father of...
Headline Story

Exclusive: University backs down after Eastern Eye campaign

DOZENS of Indian students, who accused a British university...

For playing a teenager from the 1990s in Guns & Gulaabs, actor Adarsh Gourav says he extensively watched videos on the internet and movies starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan to grasp the essence of that era.

Created and directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the show centres on the life of four protagonists – a mechanic Paana Tipu (Rajkummar Rao), a killer 4-cut Atmaram (Gulshan Devaiah), a cop (Dulquer Salmaan) and Jugnu (Gourav), and reluctant heir of a ruling gang – and how a drug deal puts them at odds with one another.

“I did see a few films of Mr. (Amitabh) Bachchan when I got the part to understand the styling and all of that,” the 29-year-old actor told PTI in an interview.

But the majority of his references came from videos about real people, Gourav said.

“I just liked watching a lot of random stuff on YouTube, and sometimes things just stick with me.

“I saw a video of a person having ice cream in a very important way, and the timing of it was very odd. In the show, there’s an ice cream scene, where my character was sucking on an orange ice cream while he was doing something important,” he added.

In the show, currently streaming on Netflix, Gourav plays Jugnu, son of Ganchi (played by late actor Satish Kaushik), who runs an illegal opium business in the fictitious town of Gulabganj.

Through his role and Kaushik’s character, the actor said that the show’s creators, Raj & DK, have portrayed the patriarchal dynamics within Indian families, which Gourav believed were more prevalent during the 1990s.

“I guess the 90s were more patriarchal in some ways than right now. He (Kaushik) is the main patriarch of the family and the boss, so it did play in my head, like how open I could be with him.

“When I listen to stories about how my dad and his dad were with each other, versus how I’m with my dad, it is very different.”

Gourav shot to fame after his breakthrough performance in the 2021 film The White Tiger and has appeared in Apple TV+ climate change series Extrapolations.

The actor said he is willing to work across industries and languages.

“It’s kind of cool when you work with people from all over because people in America, England, or someplace else, they have had such different lives and perspectives on things. It becomes really interesting and cool working with them.

“It is a constant thing, where I keep auditioning for things over there and here (in India) as well. Wherever I get work, which sort of speaks to me in a way where I feel like this is worth spending five months with, I’d love to take that up,” Gourav said.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Sara Sharif murder: Pakistan police continue search for father
Next article
87 Christian homes, 19 churches damaged in Pakistan street violence

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Mouthwash can help detect early cardiovascular disease: Study

Health 0
Periodontitis, a condition linked to heightened cardiovascular risk, arises...

87 Christian homes, 19 churches damaged in Pakistan street violence

Headline news 0
Over 80 Christian homes and 19 churches in Pakistan...

Guide to proper hair washing procedures

Lifestyle 0
WASHING hair to keep it clean, nourished, healthy and...

Popular

Mouthwash can help detect early cardiovascular disease: Study

Health 0
Periodontitis, a condition linked to heightened cardiovascular risk, arises...

87 Christian homes, 19 churches damaged in Pakistan street violence

Headline news 0
Over 80 Christian homes and 19 churches in Pakistan...

Guide to proper hair washing procedures

Lifestyle 0
WASHING hair to keep it clean, nourished, healthy and...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc