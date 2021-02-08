In August 2020, Sanjay Dutt had announced that he is taking a break from work due to some medical issues. Soon, it was revealed that the actor has been diagnosed with cancer. But, in October 2020, the actor revealed that he has won the battle against the disease.

Recently, on World Cancer Day, the actor attended a virtual press conference, ‘Cancer Up to Date: Cancer Care Advances in a COVID-19 Reality’ organised by The Defeat-NCD Partnership. During the press conference, he opened up about his battle with cancer.

Dutt shared, “When the news was broken, there was a lot of anger inside me and I wondered why me. People take a lot of time to decide how they want to take their treatment further but I had to make a decision quickly because I felt that I didn’t have much time. So I accepted my illness and once I did, I thought I’ll fight cancer no matter what. When I came to meet Dr. Sewanti Limaye for the first time, it was with this mindset.”

“It was comforting. There was a time when they told me that it’s a 50-50 percent chance and I want you to be fifty percent on the positive side of the border. That sentence made a lot of difference to me. It was then that I decided to make sure that I’ll always be on the brighter side no matter what I have to go through,” he added.

Talking about Dutt’s movies, the actor has many interesting films lined-up like Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, K.G.F: Chapter 2, Prithviraj, and Toolsidas Junior.