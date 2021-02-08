Singam actor Suriya has been tested positive for Covid-19. The actor took to Twitter to inform his fans about it.

Suriya tweeted in Tamil, “’கொரோனா’ பாதிப்பு ஏற்பட்டு, சிகிச்சை பெற்று நலமுடன் இருக்கிறேன். வாழ்க்கை இன்னும் இயல்பு நிலைக்கு திரும்பவில்லை என்பதை அனைவரும் உணர்வோம். அச்சத்துடன் முடங்கிவிட முடியாது. அதேநேரம் பாதுகாப்பும், கவனமும் அவசியம். அர்ப்பணிப்புடன் துணைநிற்கும் மருத்துவர்களுக்கு அன்பும், நன்றிகளும். (I have been diagnosed with corona and am recovering well. We will all realize that life has not yet returned to normal. Can’t be paralyzed with fear. At the same time safety and attention are essential. Love and thanks to the dedicated supportive physicians.)”

Talking about Suriya’s movies, he was last seen in Soorarai Pottru which released on Amazon Prime Video. The film has received a great response, and a few days ago, it was revealed that it is in the race of Oscars.

The movie’s co-producer, Rajsekar Pandian had tweeted, “Happy Republic Day! #SooraraiPottru joins OSCARS under General Category in Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score & other categories! The film has been made available in the Academy Screening Room today ������������ @Suriya_offl #SudhaKongara @gvprakash @TheAcademy.”

Well, he will next be seen in Navarasa which is an anthology and Suriya will be seen in the segment directed by Gautham Menon. The actor also has a movie titled Vaadivasal lined-up which will be directed by Vetrimaaran.