23.9 C
London
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentSalman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ to have Christopher Nolan connection
Entertainment

Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ to have Christopher Nolan connection

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

Share of top A-level grades dips almost to pre-Covid levels

STUDENTS across the country have been celebrating their A...
Pakistan news

Special unit formed by Islamabad Police to protect minority places of worship

A 70-member special unit has been established by the...
Entertainment

Apple TV+ announces release date for Riz Ahmed’s ‘Fingernails’

Apple TV+ has announced the release date for its...
Entertainment

Neelam Gill opens up about struggling with self-image and pressures of colourism

Indian-British fashion model Neelam Gill, who recently set the...
Entertainment

Covid-19 pushed Malayalam industry to make bigger films, says Dulquer Salmaan

Covid-19 pushed Malayalam industry to make bigger films, says...

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is not leaving any stone unturned since its announcement. Building more excitement among the audience, makers have roped in a Hollywood action director for their latest installment.

Tiger 3, which is part of the fabled YRF Spy Universe, has roped in a huge Hollywood action director Mark Scizak. Mark has previously worked with Christopher Nolan in visual spectacles like Dunkirk and The Dark Knight Rises!

As per the source, “If you look at the line-up of action directors in Tiger 3, you will realise that producer Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma mean business. They want to give audiences a pulsating action spectacle as the best of the best names from Hollywood are now part of this film. Mark Scizak, who has previously worked with Christopher Nolan, is part of this film too! The scale of this film will be epic!”

It has also been reported that Hollywood action coordinator Chris Barnes, who has worked on Marvel’s historic hit, Avengers: Endgame, is also part of Tiger 3.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. The official announcement is awaited.

Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise, is being directed by Maneesh Sharma.

The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming actioner stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Katrina is also a part of the film.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Akshay Kumar thanks audiences for ‘greatest week in Indian film history’
Next article
Covid-19 pushed Malayalam industry to make bigger films, says Dulquer Salmaan

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Share of top A-level grades dips almost to pre-Covid levels

Headline Story 0
STUDENTS across the country have been celebrating their A...

Special unit formed by Islamabad Police to protect minority places of worship

Pakistan news 0
A 70-member special unit has been established by the...

Apple TV+ announces release date for Riz Ahmed’s ‘Fingernails’

Entertainment 0
Apple TV+ has announced the release date for its...

Popular

Share of top A-level grades dips almost to pre-Covid levels

Headline Story 0
STUDENTS across the country have been celebrating their A...

Special unit formed by Islamabad Police to protect minority places of worship

Pakistan news 0
A 70-member special unit has been established by the...

Apple TV+ announces release date for Riz Ahmed’s ‘Fingernails’

Entertainment 0
Apple TV+ has announced the release date for its...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc