Thursday, August 17, 2023
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar thanks audiences for ‘greatest week in Indian film history’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Thursday thanked viewers for giving the exhibition sector “the greatest week in Indian film history” following the positive response to his film OMG 2 and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, both of which were released on August 11.

According to the Producers Guild of India (PGI) and Multiplex Association of India (MAI), August 11-13 was the “busiest single weekend” since cinema halls opened after the Covid pandemic with Gadar 2 and OMG 2 putting up a great show at the domestic box office.

The actor used the hashtag #OhMyGadar in an apparent reference to the combined success of OMG 2 and Gadar 2, both sequels.

“A big thank you to our audiences for all the love for #OhMyGadar and giving us the greatest week in Indian Film History! Pyaar aur aabhar (Love and gratitude). #Gadar2 in cinemas #OMG2 in cinemas,” Akshay said in his post on X, formerly called Twitter.

Interestingly, the actor is also seen singing “Udd Ja Kaale Kaawan”, the song from Gadar 2, in his film OMG 2, where he is in the role of a messenger of lord Shiva.

Written and directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 features Pankaj Tripathi as a devotee of Lord Shiva named Kanti Sharan Mudgal and Akshay. Produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo Films, the film touches upon various issues of teenagers and the importance of sex education.

Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma and produced by Zee Studios.

Movie halls across the country shut down in March 2020 when the Covid pandemic hit India. They opened towards the end of 2021 but had to close whenever Covid cases spiked. They finally opened in March of 2022.








