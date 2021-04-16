It is no secret that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has a heart of gold. From helping his industry friends in their career to donating millions through his foundation Being Human to writing large checks for various other charitable works, stories of his generosity and magnanimity keep hitting the headlines every now and then.

The latest we hear that Khan has refused to take any fee for his extended cameo in Yash Raj Films’ big-ticket venture Pathan, which stars his contemporary Shah Rukh Khan in the title role. There were reports that producer Aditya Chopra was set to write a hefty paycheque to him for his 10-day cameo in the film as he thought that his presence as Tiger would add value to the box-office collections of Pathan, and therefore deserves to be paid for the same. However, when Chopra went to Khan to discuss the remuneration and payment structure after the latter wrapped up his portion for the film, he straight away refused to take any money from the producer.

A source from the sets of Pathan informed an entertainment portal that when Aditya Chopra went to Salman Khan to discuss the financials, the superstar said, “Shah Rukh is like a brother. I would do anything for him.” And when the producer kept insisting on him being paid, Khan said, “Split my fees by adding it to the budget of Pathan and Tiger (3).”

The source now informs that Chopra is planning to give an expensive gift to Khan for his goodwill gesture of extended cameo in Pathan.

Pathan, which Siddharth Anand is directing, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. While Padukone reunites with Shah Rukh Khan after Happy New Year (2014), Abraham is working with the star for the first time in his career.

Tags: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Chopra, Pathan, Tiger 3