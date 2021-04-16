Hours after well-known filmmaker Shankar announced that he is set to remake his 2005 Tamil blockbuster Anniyan in Hindi with leading Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, he found himself in the center of a controversy as the original producer, V Ravichandran, served him a legal notice, accusing him of indulging in unlawful acts.

Reacting to Ravichandran’s accusations, Shankar on Thursday issued a strong rebuttal to his legal notice and claimed that he holds the right to the script of Anniyan, and he did not require his permission to use it again.

“I am shocked to receive your mail dated 14.04.2021 stating that you own the storyline of the movie Anniyan,” said Shankar in his statement.

“In this context, I submit that the movie was released in the year 2005 and everyone associated with the movie were aware that the script and storyline belongs exclusively to me and in fact the movie was released with the tag: Story, Screenplay and Direction by Shankar. I have not assigned in writing any script or screenplay to any person, and continue to retain the right to exploit the script in any manner I deem fit. As the admitted author of the literary work, my rights cannot be interfered with under any circumstances,” added Shankar.

In the letter, V Ravichandran stated that he purchased the rights to the story of Anniyan from Sujatha, who, according to him, was the actual writer of the film.

“I am rather surprised to see the reference to late Sri Sujatha, as he was engaged by me only to write dialogues for the film and was accordingly credited. He was not involved in the script, screenplay or characterization in any manner, and there is no scope beyond his engagement as a dialogue writer,” Shankar claimed.

“Given that the script vests with me, I am absolutely entitled to exploit the same in any manner I deem fit. In fact, you/your entity does not have the right to remake or make any derivative rights for Anniyan, as the said rights have not been granted to you in writing. In the absence of any assignment in writing from me, there can be no basis whatsoever to even assert that the “storyline” vests with you (sic),” he added.

Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios is bankrolling the Hindi remake of Anniyan. The project is set to get off the ground next year.

