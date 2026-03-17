Salman Khan’s upcoming Galwan clash film adopts new title ‘Maatrubhumi’

Highlights:

Salman Khan’s film previously titled Battle of Galwan has been renamed Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace

The new poster features the tagline “May War Rest in Peace,” emphasising a broader message beyond the battlefield

The film is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops

Production delays have reportedly pushed back the original release timeline

Social media reactions from fans highlighted the film’s patriotic and emotional tone

A new film starring Salman Khan and inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash has been retitled Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The project, previously known as Battle of Galwan, was officially renamed by Salman Khan Films along with the release of a new poster featuring the updated title and tagline.

The poster introduces the line “May War Rest in Peace,” which signals the filmmakers’ intention to present a theme that extends beyond conflict. While the story is based on a military confrontation, the revised title suggests a broader message centred on peace and reflection.

The announcement prompted quick reactions from fans online. Social media users shared the poster widely, with many praising the emotional and patriotic tone conveyed through the new title and tagline.

Despite the promotional material, the poster did not include a confirmed release date. The absence of a timeline has led to speculation that the film’s release may change from its earlier schedule.

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Salman Khan project faces possible release delay

Reports indicate that the release of the Salman Khan film may be postponed as production continues. According to industry reports, filming and additional reshoots are still underway, which has extended the overall production timeline.

The film had earlier been expected to arrive in cinemas on 17 April 2026. However, the schedule reportedly shifted during production after Salim Khan experienced sudden health issues. The situation contributed to disruptions in filming and adjustments to the shooting schedule.

Reshoots and additional scenes are said to be part of the current production process. As a result, the final release date has not yet been officially confirmed.

Salman Khan film draws from the 2020 Galwan Valley clash

The narrative of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is inspired by the military confrontation that occurred on June 15–16, 2020 between Indian and Chinese forces in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. The incident marked one of the most serious border clashes between the two countries in decades.

The teaser for the Salman Khan film drew attention internationally after some Chinese media outlets claimed the depiction of events could misrepresent the incident. The criticism followed the early promotional material released for the project.

So far, neither Salman Khan nor director Apoorva Lakhia has publicly responded to the reports or commentary surrounding the film’s portrayal of the clash.

Salman Khan leads ensemble cast in Maatrubhumi

The film features an ensemble cast led by Salman Khan. Actress Chitrangada Singh plays a significant role in the project, alongside actors Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Abhilash Chaudhary, Vipin Bhardwaj and Heera Sohal

The production focuses on events inspired by the Galwan Valley confrontation while attempting to place the story within a broader human and political context. The new title suggests a shift in emphasis toward reflection on conflict rather than a straightforward battle narrative.

With filming continuing and the final release schedule yet to be confirmed, the Salman Khan project remains one of the most closely watched upcoming films connected to recent geopolitical events. Industry observers expect further announcements about the release timeline once production work is completed.