Priyanka Chopra returns to the Oscars stage after a decade

Highlights:

Priyanka Chopra returned to the Oscars as a presenter after almost a decade

The actor appeared at the 98th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood

She wore a white Dior gown paired with jewelry from Bvlgari’s Eclecttica collection

Nick Jonas accompanied her on the red carpet in a Ralph Lauren tuxedo

Priyanka Chopra returned to the Oscars stage nearly ten years after her last appearance, attending the 98th Academy Awards as a presenter. The event took place at the Dolby Theatre, where the actor joined other international figures celebrating achievements in global cinema.

Priyanka Chopra’s return attracted attention as it marked a rare appearance by the global star at the ceremony after several years away from the Oscars stage. She attended alongside her husband, Nick Jonas, who walked the red carpet with her.

The actor wore a white gown from Dior, opting for a structured design that combined tailored elements with fluid detailing. The look was paired with jewelry from Bvlgari, creating a monochrome red carpet appearance accented with color from the gemstones.

Priyanka Chopra’s Oscars 2026 appearance highlights structured Dior design

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For the ceremony, Priyanka Chopra chose a strapless white gown that featured a sharply tailored bodice. The design emphasized clean lines across the waist and upper torso, creating a structured silhouette that framed the neckline and shoulders.

The neckline followed a slightly angular sweetheart shape, adding a modern architectural element to the dress. The fitted bodice formed the central visual structure of the gown before transitioning into a softer silhouette below the waist.

From the hips downward, the fabric shifted in direction. Diagonal draping across the midsection introduced movement to the design, subtly drawing attention to one side and breaking the straight lines formed by the bodice. This approach allowed the skirt to flow naturally as Priyanka Chopra moved across the red carpet.

The contrast between the fitted upper structure and the flowing lower half gave the gown a balanced appearance that combined precision tailoring with softer movement.

Priyanka Chopra’s feather-trimmed slit added movement to the gown

Another distinctive feature of Priyanka Chopra’s gown was a high slit that ran along the skirt. The opening introduced a dramatic visual element while keeping the overall design minimal.

The slit was lined with feather trimming, but the detail was limited only to the edge of the opening rather than covering the entire skirt. This restrained placement allowed the texture to stand out against the white fabric.

As Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet and later stepped onto the stage to present, the feather detailing moved subtly with her stride. The motion of the trim created a dynamic effect without changing the gown’s overall clean silhouette.

The design emphasized simplicity while incorporating texture in a controlled way, keeping the focus on the garment’s shape and structure.

Priyanka Chopra paired the look with Bvlgari high jewelry

To complement the gown, Priyanka Chopra selected jewelry from Bvlgari’s Eclecttica collection. The centerpiece of the look was a diamond necklace featuring a prominent blue stone set at the center.

The necklace added a contrasting color element against the white gown. Matching rings from the same collection completed the jewelry styling, maintaining consistency with the central gemstone.

The combination created a restrained but noticeable accent, balancing the minimalism of the gown with the brilliance of the diamonds and colored stone.

Priyanka Chopra’s Oscars return marks a notable moment for the global star

The appearance of Priyanka Chopra at the 2026 Oscars marked her return to one of Hollywood’s most prominent award ceremonies. Her role as a presenter placed her again on the Academy Awards stage after a long absence.

Her look focused on structured design and controlled detailing rather than heavy embellishment. From a distance, the gown’s defined silhouette and the movement created by the feather-trimmed slit gave the outfit a modern red carpet presence.

For many viewers, Priyanka Chopra’s appearance signaled her continued visibility at major international film events and reaffirmed her role as one of the most recognizable global actors with roots in Indian cinema.