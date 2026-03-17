Timothée Chalamet shares first look at ‘Dune: Part Three’ as new details emerge

Highlights:

Timothée Chalamet shares the first look of Dune: Part Three

Film adapts Dune Messiah, focusing on Paul Atreides’ rule

Expanded roles expected for key supporting characters

Robert Pattinson joins as antagonist Scytale

Release scheduled for December 18, 2026, amid strong box office competition

Timothée Chalamet has revealed the first official glimpse of Dune: Part Three, confirming his return as Paul Atreides and signaling the next stage in director Denis Villeneuve’s planned trilogy. The image, shared on social media, introduces the tone of the upcoming film while reconnecting audiences with the central character as the story progresses beyond the events of Dune: Part Two.

The announcement comes at a time when anticipation remains high following the commercial and critical performance of the previous installment. Dune: Part Two expanded the narrative scope of the franchise, combining large-scale action with character-driven storytelling. The transition into the third film reflects a continuation of that arc, but with a shift in focus.

How Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides evolves in Dune: Part Three

Dune: Part Three is based on Dune Messiah, the second novel in Frank Herbert’s series. Unlike earlier chapters, the narrative moves away from large-scale battles and instead examines the consequences of Paul Atreides’ rise to power.

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In Dune: Part Two, Paul aligned with the Fremen on Arrakis and formed a relationship with Chani, played by Zendaya. Together, they overthrew the Harkonnen rule, setting off a larger conflict across the galaxy. The third installment continues from this point, focusing on governance, political pressure, and the personal cost of leadership.

Villeneuve had indicated during earlier promotional interviews that the tone of the third film would differ significantly. Rather than prioritizing spectacle, the story is expected to explore internal conflict, strategy, and long-term consequences. This marks a deliberate tonal shift in the trilogy’s structure.

Supporting characters gain prominence with Timothée Chalamet at the center

Several characters introduced in Dune: Part Two will have expanded roles in the upcoming film. Florence Pugh’s Princess Irulan, Léa Seydoux’s Lady Margot, and Anya Taylor-Joy’s Alia are expected to become more central to the narrative. Their involvement points to a deeper exploration of political alliances and the influence of the Bene Gesserit.

Returning characters also remain key to the storyline. Jason Momoa will reprise his role as Duncan Idaho, while Josh Brolin returns as Gurney Halleck. These characters are likely to support Paul’s leadership while also reflecting the broader tensions within the empire.

A new addition to the cast is Robert Pattinson, who is set to play Scytale, a shape-shifting antagonist. His inclusion introduces a new layer of conflict and suggests a more complex narrative direction.

Early development highlights focus on Timothée Chalamet’s trilogy arc

The development of Dune: Part Three began earlier than expected. Villeneuve had started working on the script before the release of the second film, indicating a structured approach to the trilogy. This continuity is also reflected in the film’s music, with Hans Zimmer confirming that early concepts for the score were developed alongside earlier installments.

This level of planning ensures consistency across the trilogy, particularly in how Paul Atreides’ journey is portrayed. The narrative progression from emergence to power, and now to consequence, has been mapped out across all three films.

Early development highlights focus on Timothée Chalamet’s trilogy arc

The development of Dune: Part Three began earlier than expected. Villeneuve had started working on the script before the release of the second film, indicating a structured approach to the trilogy. This continuity is also reflected in the film’s music, with Hans Zimmer confirming that early concepts for the score were developed alongside earlier installments.

This level of planning ensures consistency across the trilogy, particularly in how Paul Atreides’ journey is portrayed. The narrative progression from emergence to power, and now to consequence, has been mapped out across all three films.