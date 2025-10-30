Sadhguru questions Yash’s casting as Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’

Highlights:

Sadhguru questioned the casting of Yash as Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana during a conversation with producer Namit Malhotra.

Sadhguru remarked that villains traditionally have a “blunt nose” and said Yash is “a handsome man,” sparking discussion online.

Producer Namit Malhotra said the team wanted a “superstar-level person” to portray Ravana and highlighted Yash’s talent and popularity.

Malhotra stated Yash can portray all facets of Ravana, including devotion, power, and ego.

Sadhguru also commented on public reactions to Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram, calling criticism based on past roles “unfair.”

Sadhguru emphasized that audiences play a major role in a film’s success and said viewer expectations should be considered.

Ramayana: Part One is set for a Diwali 2026 release, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash.

The film is being made in two parts, with large-scale production and strong public interest surrounding casting decisions.

In a recent conversation focused on the making of Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana, spiritual leader Sadhguru raised a pointed but humorous question about the casting of actor Yash as Ravana. The discussion took place with producer Namit Malhotra, who is leading the production of the large-scale mythological adaptation. The clip from their talk circulated widely online, drawing attention not only for its tone but also for the broader interest the film has generated.

The first installment, Ramayana: Part One, is scheduled to release on Diwali 2026. The project stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. As anticipation builds, reactions to the casting—particularly Yash’s portrayal of Ravana—have become part of the conversation surrounding the film.

Sadhguru jokes about Yash’s physical fit for the Ravana role

During the interaction, Sadhguru commented that he was surprised to learn Yash would be playing Ravana. He pointed out that common visual expectations for villains in cinema differ from Yash’s features. “I don’t know how Yash became Ravana,” Sadhguru said. “A villain always means he has a blunt nose and a huge stature. Yash is a handsome man.”

Continuing his remark, Sadhguru added, “Somehow, have you noticed villains always have a blunt nose, not a sharp one?” This observation was made lightly, but it sparked online engagement as viewers reacted to the exchange.

The clip was shared through the World of Ramayana channel and quickly gained traction as audiences discussed Sadhguru’s commentary and the broader creative choices behind the film.

Producer responds as Sadhguru raises casting question

Namit Malhotra responded directly to Sadhguru, outlining the reasoning behind selecting Yash for what he described as a demanding character. Malhotra explained that the decision was driven by narrative and performance considerations rather than conventional appearance-based assumptions.

“We were looking for a superstar-level person to come and play that role,” Malhotra stated. “He’s incredibly loved, very talented, and can bring all shades of Ravana: devotion, power, ego, everything.”

Malhotra emphasized that Ravana required depth and range. “When we were building this universe, it felt like a very important part. I was on the lookout for who would be the ideal Ravana,” he said. His remarks suggest that the casting team prioritized performance potential and audience connection when choosing Yash.

The exchange between Malhotra and Sadhguru highlights ongoing debates about character representation in mythological storytelling. While viewers often associate mythological villains with traditional visual traits, Malhotra’s explanation indicates the filmmakers’ intention to emphasize personality dimension and screen presence.

Sadhguru also comments on Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram

As part of the discussion, Sadhguru shifted to address another casting decision that has drawn online reactions—Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. That choice, too, has sparked conversation among viewers due to Kapoor’s previous film roles and public image.

Sadhguru expressed the view that judging an actor based on past roles is not a fair standard. “It’s an unfair judgement of an actor because he acted some way in the past,” he said. Sadhguru added, “Tomorrow, in another film, he may act as Ravana. That’s what an actor does.”

He also noted the role of audience expectations. “Your film runs because of people, not because of actors or directors. Their expectations can’t be brushed aside.” In raising this point, Sadhguru acknowledged that public perception plays a role in a film’s success, even while defending the creative freedom of actors.

Project scale and release timeline

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, known for films such as Dangal and Chhichhore, Ramayana is being produced in two parts. The film focuses on one of India’s most significant mythological texts and is expected to feature extensive world-building and visual effects. As production continues, casting choices and thematic interpretation remain key talking points.

With the first part confirmed for a Diwali 2026 release, the film continues to attract attention from fans, industry watchers, and cultural commentators. The conversation involving Sadhguru and Namit Malhotra adds to the ongoing discourse, reflecting how mythological characters continue to generate strong public interest and discussions around cinematic portrayal.