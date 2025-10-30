Manish Malhotra says Bhansali avoided working with him due to ties with Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra

Highlights:

Manish Malhotra and Bhansali collaborated only once, on Bhansali's debut film in 1996.

Acclaimed costume designer Manish Malhotra has addressed a long-standing question in the Hindi film industry about why he never collaborated again with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali after their first project in 1996. Speaking on the chat show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, Manish Malhotra said Bhansali believed he was aligned too closely with Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra, which influenced the director’s decision to work with other designers in later films.

The remark offers a rare insight into industry perceptions and professional groupings in Bollywood, where informal networks and working relationships often shape creative choices.

Why Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Manish Malhotra did not collaborate after Khamoshi

During the conversation, Kajol pointed out that Manish Malhotra had worked with almost every top director in Hindi cinema except Bhansali after Khamoshi: The Musical. Responding to her observation, Manish Malhotra said, “I did only one film, Khamoshi. After that, we never worked together.”

Khamoshi: The Musical, released in 1996, marked Bhansali’s debut as a filmmaker. The film starred Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala, and featured early costume work by Manish Malhotra. Although the film established Bhansali’s visual storytelling approach, Manish Malhotra did not return for later films such as Devdas, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani or Padmaavat.

Explaining why the partnership did not continue, Manish Malhotra said, “He always thought I was very friendly with Karan Johar and Adi (Aditya Chopra), in that group kind of thing.”

The comment highlights how professional identities and networks can shape collaboration patterns in the industry. Manish Malhotra has been widely associated with both Johar and Chopra throughout his career, contributing to films under Dharma Productions and Yash Raj Films.

Manish Malhotra clarified his professional stance to Bhansali

Manish Malhotra also revealed that he once addressed the matter directly with Bhansali. He shared: “I said, ‘Sanjay, I am a professional and I can work with so many different actors.’ Yes, but sometimes some things just do not happen, and then you make your own path.”

The designer noted that while the assumption may have influenced professional choices in the past, he continued to focus on his work. “You make your own path,” he added, reinforcing that his career progressed independently of the collaboration that did not materialize.

The comment underscores a common dynamic in the film industry, where professional labels and creative affiliations can shape opportunities. Yet, Manish Malhotra emphasized that the absence of further collaboration did not affect his career trajectory.

Manish Malhotra explains his long-standing connection to cinema

During the interview, Manish Malhotra also spoke about his interest in films and costume design from a young age. He said, “At six, I would dance to every song and was obsessed with clothes. My mum encouraged that.” His comments reflected a lifelong connection to cinema and fashion that eventually shaped his professional journey.

The designer noted that he entered the industry at a time when on-screen fashion had changed significantly after the 1980s. He wanted to bring a renewed visual sensibility to films and believed clothing played a major role in how stories were presented onscreen.

Manish Malhotra’s continued influence in Indian cinema and fashion

Over the past three decades, Manish Malhotra has worked across a broad spectrum of Hindi films, styling leading actors and contributing to major productions. His name has become associated with film costume design as well as independent fashion and couture.

The designer expanded beyond film work by establishing his own fashion label, building a business that includes couture, bridal wear, and luxury lifestyle offerings. Manish Malhotra has dressed actors across generations, including Sridevi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and many others.

Despite never returning to work with Bhansali after Khamoshi, Manish Malhotra continued to collaborate with top directors and stars in mainstream cinema. His comments on the show suggested that while industry affiliations may influence choices, he focused on his path and maintained a consistent presence in film and fashion.