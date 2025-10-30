Diljit Dosanjh shuts down racist remarks in Australia with calm response stressing dignity and unity

Highlights:

Diljit Dosanjh addressed racist comments made online after his arrival in Sydney for the Aura world tour.

Racist remarks compared Diljit Dosanjh to an Uber driver and 7-Eleven employee.

Diljit Dosanjh responded calmly, saying he respects all professions and believes in unity.

Quote: "If someone calls me a cab or truck driver, that's alright. If they stop working, no one gets food at home."

Diljit Dosanjh referenced Sikh teaching Ik Onkar, stressing “no divisions, no borders.”

Fans praised Diljit Dosanjh for responding with dignity and promoting love over anger.

His Sydney concert at CommBank Stadium drew around 30,000 attendees, with some tickets reportedly priced as high as £656 (₹69,536).

Punjabi artist Diljit Dosanjh addressed racist comments made online after he landed in Australia for his Aura world tour. Without reacting with anger, he chose to speak about respect, dignity of labor, and the message of unity. The remarks appeared under media posts showing Diljit Dosanjh’s arrival in Sydney, where some users referred to him as a cab or convenience store worker. He responded by emphasizing value in every profession and urging people to see humanity beyond labels and borders.

The approach taken by Diljit Dosanjh drew wide praise for promoting calm resolve in the face of discrimination, highlighting his consistent message of love and respect even during provocation.

Diljit Dosanjh confronted racist comments after Sydney landing

In a vlog released during his tour preparations, Diljit Dosanjh explained how news outlets in Australia covered his arrival at Sydney airport. Photos and video clips circulated online, leading to racist comments from some users. The remarks targeted his appearance and linked him to stereotypical jobs associated with South Asian migrants.

“People said things like, the new Uber driver is here, or the new 7-11 employee has landed,” he said. “I’ve come across many such racist remarks,” he continued, “but I’ve always felt the world should be one: no divisions, no borders.”

According to Diljit Dosanjh, such remarks did not upset him. Instead, he pointed to the importance of everyday workers and the role they play in society. “If someone calls me a cab or truck driver, that’s alright,” he said. “If they stop working, no one gets food at home.”

The comments demonstrated Diljit Dosanjh’s position that no profession should be looked down upon, and that dignity should be afforded to all workers regardless of background or role.

Diljit Dosanjh emphasized unity, respect, and compassion

Rather than retaliating or criticizing those making the comments, Diljit Dosanjh spoke about kindness and the value of responding peacefully. He referenced spiritual teachings and expressed that anger would only fuel hostility.

He cited the Sikh principle of Ik Onkar, which emphasizes oneness and equality. “I was born from this earth and I’ll go back to it one day,” he said. “So I only wish love for everyone, even those who say things like that about me.”

Through this message, Diljit Dosanjh positioned unity and empathy as core to his personal and public philosophy, turning an incident of racism into a broader reflection on human connection.

Fans supported Diljit Dosanjh for his calm approach

Supporters praised Diljit Dosanjh’s handling of the incident, commenting on his social platforms and expressing admiration for his dignity. One fan wrote, “200% right. I worked security at your Sydney show and you won my heart.” Another supporter said, “Respect for you brother.”

The reaction highlighted how Diljit Dosanjh continues to resonate with audiences across cultures by promoting respect and humility.

Diljit Dosanjh made history with sold-out Sydney concert

Despite the racist remarks, Diljit Dosanjh’s tour success in Australia continued. His concert at CommBank Stadium brought in approximately 30,000 fans, marking a major milestone for a South Asian performer in the region. Reports indicated that some tickets sold for up to £656 (₹69,536), reflecting demand for his live performances.

Before taking the stage, Diljit Dosanjh acknowledged the responsibility that comes with such an audience. “They’ve come to enjoy,” he said. “I have to make sure they leave happy.”

What comes next for Diljit Dosanjh

Following the Sydney performance, Diljit Dosanjh will perform in Brisbane and Melbourne, both of which are nearing full capacity. His Aura album, released recently, continues to draw global attention, and the Aura tour is seeing strong international turnout.

Alongside his music commitments, Diljit Dosanjh is currently filming Border 2 with Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The film adds to his expanding career in entertainment, spanning both Punjabi and mainstream cinema.

With his growing international profile and a message centered on unity, Diljit Dosanjh remains a prominent figure in the global entertainment landscape. His approach to handling hate publicly reinforces his reputation as an artist who leads with grace, conviction, and a belief in equality.