‘Doctor Who’ returns with 2026 Christmas special as BBC ends Disney+ partnership

Highlights:

BBC confirms a Doctor Who Christmas special for 2026, written by Russell T Davies.

Disney+ partnership ends after handling global distribution since 2022.

BBC thanked Disney+ as “terrific global partners,” but no new international distributor named yet.

BBC will fully fund and produce Doctor Who through Bad Wolf, which it owns. - Advertisement -

BBC Drama Director Lindsay Salt states “the Doctor is not going anywhere.”

Full series plans and next Doctor details will be announced later.

Spin-off The War Between the Land and the Sea airs later this year on BBC One and iPlayer.

A new Doctor Who animated series is in development for CBeebies.

Last on-screen appearance was Ncuti Gatwa’s final episode in May, featuring Billie Piper.

The BBC has confirmed a Doctor Who Christmas special for 2026, written by showrunner Russell T Davies. The announcement comes as the broadcaster ends its global partnership with Disney+, which handled the series’ distribution outside the UK for two seasons.

Doctor Who: what the 2026 Christmas special means

The Christmas special confirms the franchise will remain on air while the BBC adjusts its international distribution. The series last screened in May, ending Ncuti Gatwa’s run with a surprise appearance by Billie Piper. The new special provides a clear public sign that the BBC intends to keep Doctor Who in its schedule.

Doctor Who and the end of the Disney+ partnership

The BBC said the global partnership with Disney+ will end after the forthcoming spin-off, The War Between the Land and the Sea. The Disney+ deal, which began in 2022, had supported wider international distribution and carried some of the financial burden for the production. In its statement the BBC thanked Disney+ as “terrific global partners,” but confirmed the collaboration will stop after the spin-off.

At present the corporation has not named a replacement international partner. The BBC will continue to produce Doctor Who through Bad Wolf, the production company now owned by the broadcaster, and is covering production costs itself. That returns the show to a primarily BBC-funded model.

BBC position on Doctor Who’s future

BBC leadership has been explicit about the broadcaster’s commitment. Lindsay Salt, the BBC’s Director of Drama, said “the Doctor is not going anywhere.” She described the show as “one of our most loved dramas” and said plans for a full new series will be announced “in due course.” Locking in a 2026 Christmas special signals the BBC’s intent to maintain continuity while longer-term arrangements are decided.

What the change in distribution could mean for Doctor Who

Losing a high-profile international partner changes the commercial and production landscape. The Disney+ arrangement provided a global platform and a larger budget over the two seasons it covered. Without that partnership, the BBC will need to manage distribution rights and funding differently. Options include finding a new global partner, pursuing varied regional deals, or relying on the BBC’s own channels and streaming service for distribution. The corporation has not disclosed any specific new strategy.

Producing the series through Bad Wolf under BBC ownership centralizes creative control and finances but also concentrates risk on the broadcaster. How this will affect episode counts, special formats, and release timing is not yet clear. The 2026 Christmas special is the first confirmed milestone under the new arrangement.

Spin-offs and other Doctor Who content before 2026

Fans will not need to wait until the Christmas special for more content. The UNIT-focused spin-off The War Between the Land and the Sea is scheduled to air later this year on BBC One and iPlayer. In addition, the BBC confirmed a new Doctor Who animated series for CBeebies aimed at younger viewers is moving forward.

These projects mean the franchise will continue to have an active slate even as the future of international deals and the main series are resolved.

Key remaining questions about Doctor Who

Several major questions remain open. The timing and scope of the next full series have not been revealed. The identity of the next lead actor for the Doctor has not been announced. The BBC has said more information will follow, but has not provided dates or details beyond the 2026 Christmas special and the near-term spin-off and animation projects.

The BBC has secured a 2026 Christmas special for Doctor Who and signaled its determination to keep the show on air following the end of the Disney+ distribution partnership. The broadcaster now carries production through its Bad Wolf unit and will fund the franchise directly while future distribution arrangements are explored. For now, viewers can expect the UNIT spin-off and a CBeebies animation before the Christmas special, and further announcements about the series and casting are expected “in due course.”