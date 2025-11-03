Millie Bobby Brown harassment complaint before ‘Stranger Things 5’ prompts investigation

Highlights:

Millie Bobby Brown reportedly filed a bullying and harassment complaint against co star David Harbour before filming Stranger Things 5

Complaint from Millie Bobby Brown included “pages and pages” of detailed allegations, according to the Daily Mail

Netflix conducted an internal investigation, but findings were not made public

None of the allegations made by Millie Bobby Brown were sexual in nature - Advertisement -

Millie Bobby Brown had a personal representative present on set during filming

David Harbour was questioned internally as part of the review process

Older clip resurfaced showing Harbour discussing his protective relationship with Millie Bobby Brown

Netflix conducted an internal review after Millie Bobby Brown filed a detailed bullying and harassment complaint against co star David Harbour before filming began on the final season of Stranger Things, according to a report from the Daily Mail. The report states that Millie Bobby Brown submitted a lengthy document outlining concerns about her working relationship with Harbour, leading the streaming platform to quietly assess the situation ahead of production.

Sources cited in the Daily Mail article said the filing ran for multiple pages and covered months worth of allegations. The report also stated that none of the allegations were sexual in nature. Neither Netflix nor representatives for Millie Bobby Brown or Harbour have issued public statements regarding the outcome.

The complaint arrived just before Stranger Things 5, placing renewed focus on the off screen relationship between the two actors who portray one of the show’s most significant emotional bonds.

Millie Bobby Brown allegation and Netflix inquiry

According to information cited by the Daily Mail, Millie Bobby Brown filed her formal complaint prior to production, and the matter was treated seriously by senior production figures. One source told the outlet: “Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.” The report added that Millie Bobby Brown had her own representative present on set for support during filming.

Production on the fifth season proceeded, but the allegations prompted questions about how the set was managed and whether changes were made to ensure a safe working environment. While the internal findings are not public, the review timeline suggests it continued well into the filming period.

Neither party has broken silence since the report surfaced, and Netflix has declined to provide comment or details on the review process. As a result, there is no publicly available information about conclusions or corrective steps, if any, taken by the platform.

Millie Bobby Brown claim puts focus on cast dynamics

The relationship between Millie Bobby Brown and Harbour has long been central to the narrative of Stranger Things. On screen, Harbour’s character, Chief Jim Hopper, acts as a protective parental figure for Eleven, the role played by Millie Bobby Brown. The dynamic has been described as emotional and central to the show’s identity since its debut in 2016.

However, the allegations indicate that the off screen dynamic may have differed significantly from the public perception. The report suggests that internal concerns existed for a period and that the claims included detailed descriptions of alleged conduct and working conditions.

As the series approaches its conclusion, the revelations have generated discussion among viewers and industry watchers about workplace standards in high profile streaming productions and the challenges faced by young actors like Millie Bobby Brown, who began the project at age twelve and grew up in the public eye over multiple seasons.

Millie Bobby Brown clip resurfaces after report

The report also triggered renewed attention toward an older interview clip featuring Harbour. In the 2021 video, Harbour reflected on his relationship with Millie Bobby Brown, saying: “Millie and I have always had a special relationship because I knew her when she was so young. I have a real protective feeling for her. I worry about her and the fame and all that she has to struggle with.”

At the time, the comments were understood as a positive reference to their bond. But in light of the complaint filed by Millie Bobby Brown, social media users have revisited the remarks and questioned the history of their working dynamic.

What comes next for Millie Bobby Brown and ‘Stranger Things’

Despite the controversy, Netflix will release the final season in two parts. The first installment arrives November 26, followed by the second on December 25. Stranger Things 5 is positioned as the conclusion to one of the streaming service’s most successful franchises.

For now, Millie Bobby Brown continues to maintain a central role in the series and remains one of Netflix’s most globally recognized young stars. The unresolved nature of the complaint, combined with the lack of official commentary, leaves public questions about the internal process. As Stranger Things reaches its final chapter, the allegations raised by Millie Bobby Brown remain part of the conversation surrounding the show’s legacy and final press cycle.