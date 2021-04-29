Actor Rohit Roy has completed shooting for filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s fourth directorial offering Broken Frame. Set in the city of Kolkata, the film also stars Ritabhari Chakraborty as the female lead.

Talking about director Mukherjee, Roy calls him a taskmaster. “I have known Ram Kamal since his early days of journalism. Suddenly, I noticed that he turned into a filmmaker and I happened to watch his film Cakewalk (2018) with Esha Deol and Season’s Greetings (2019) with Celina Jaitly. That’s when I wrote to him that I would love to work with him someday. And after a couple of months, he approached me with this film, which was a fantastic subject,” says the actor.

Ask Ram Kamal Mukherjee about his fascination for shooting all his films in Kolkata, and the director says, “Trust me, this was not pre-planned. It just happened that all my films so far have been based in Kolkata. Maybe because of my roots and comfort zone. Though shooting in Kolkata is not an easy task with so many parameters forcefully thrown upon us by the management.”

Heaping praises on Rohit Roy, Mukherjee says, “I feel Rohit is a fantastic actor. He was well prepared with his character and dialogues. He is one of those rare actors who gets deep into the character and stays involved till the last day of the shoot. I am glad that we got to work together as a team. Rohit is like an elder brother who helped in improvising shots with his valuable inputs.”

Broken Frame centers on a married couple who is gearing up to celebrate their wedding anniversary. However, something goes wrong on the same celebration night that changes the dynamics of their relationship forever.

