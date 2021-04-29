Rumours were doing the rounds lately that the makers of Merry Christmas, which stars Katrina Kaif and renowned Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, have decided to put the project on hold for some time.

However, producer Ramesh Taurani confirms that his team is set to take the film on floors in mid-May. Talking to a publication, Taurani said, “Yes, we plan to start shooting from mid-May to September. We start with Mumbai and follow it up with Goa and Pune towards the end.”

Sharing more details on the upcoming project, a source close to the development tells the publication, “All the ground work and pre-production is completed and the team is now awaiting a go ahead from the government to start their shoot. The film will kick-off around May 15, in Mumbai with Katrina and Vijay. Most of the film will be shot in the city, followed by brief schedules in Pune and Goa.”

Buzz has it that Katrina Kaif will be shooting for Merry Christmas and Yash Raj Films Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan at the same time. And after wrapping up both the films by the month of September, she will move on to kick-start filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s superhero flick Super Soldier. Well-known filmmaker Shriram Raghavan has been roped in to direct Merry Christmas.

Apart from Tiger 3, Merry Christmas and Super Solider, Katrina Kaif also stars in Excel Entertainment’s next production venture Phone Bhoot. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the horror-comedy film also stars newcomers Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in principal roles.

Kaif was last seen on silver screen in the period drama Bharat (2020). Co-starring Salman Khan, the film performed commercially well at the ticket window.

