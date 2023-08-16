24.2 C
London
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentRicky Kej calls meeting Modi for first time a ‘life-changing experience’
Entertainment

Ricky Kej calls meeting Modi for first time a ‘life-changing experience’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

UK News

Solicitor struck off for concealing drink-drive convictions

A seasoned solicitor has been struck off from legal...
Entertainment

Grammy winner Arooj Aftab conferred with Pride of Pakistan Award

Pakistani-American singer Arooj Aftab, who won her first Grammy...
UK News

Public artwork in Leicester to commemorate arrival of Ugandan Asians

PREPARATIONS are in full swing for the installation of...
UK News

Family ran decade-long operation to defraud Royal Mail of £70m

A family in Berkshire ran a decade-long operation to...
News

Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna brings Konark Chakra sculpture replica to Times Square

In celebration of India’s 77th Independence Day, Times Square...

Three-time Grammy-award-winning musician, Ricky Kej, who recently came up with his own interpretation of the Indian National Anthem along with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, recalled meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time, calling it a “life-changing experience” for him.

While talking exclusively to ANI, Ricky said, “I’ve always been two things my whole life one is the environmentalist and the second is a musician. I used to make music about the environment then in 2015 I had a life-changing experience, one is of course I won the Grammy award and then Prime Minister Modi invited me for a meeting. I went in and then PM Modi and me starting speaking about the environment because he was going to be visiting a climate change conference, COP 21. He told me that he will be launching the Solar Alliance and is going to give a speech over there. He told me about his perspective on climate justice. We had a long beautiful discussion that lasted almost an hour. I think that is where he encouraged me.”

“He told me that you feel so strongly about the environment so why don’t you just dedicate your life and your art solely to the purpose of environmental consciousness and positive social impact? And then I left his office thinking that this is exactly what I am going to do. I the leader of the country is giving you advice then obviously you’ve to take it very seriously and I took it very seriously and that was my life-changing experience where I left his office thinking that now every single piece of music that comes of my studio and my head is going to be about making this world a better place,” he added.

This is not the first time Ricky Kej has talked about PM Modi.

Earlier, after winning his career’s 3rd Grammy award, he shared how Modi has been supportive of his music.

Ricky is a three-times Grammy Award-winner music composer and environmentalist, who started off his career as a keyboardist and later came up with many albums and collaborated with numerous artists. He also won the award for ‘Divine Tides’ after being nominated in the Best Immersive Audio Album category.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Grammy winner Arooj Aftab conferred with Pride of Pakistan Award

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Solicitor struck off for concealing drink-drive convictions

UK News 0
A seasoned solicitor has been struck off from legal...

Grammy winner Arooj Aftab conferred with Pride of Pakistan Award

Entertainment 0
Pakistani-American singer Arooj Aftab, who won her first Grammy...

Public artwork in Leicester to commemorate arrival of Ugandan Asians

UK News 0
PREPARATIONS are in full swing for the installation of...

Popular

Solicitor struck off for concealing drink-drive convictions

UK News 0
A seasoned solicitor has been struck off from legal...

Grammy winner Arooj Aftab conferred with Pride of Pakistan Award

Entertainment 0
Pakistani-American singer Arooj Aftab, who won her first Grammy...

Public artwork in Leicester to commemorate arrival of Ugandan Asians

UK News 0
PREPARATIONS are in full swing for the installation of...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc