24.2 C
London
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentGrammy winner Arooj Aftab conferred with Pride of Pakistan Award
Entertainment

Grammy winner Arooj Aftab conferred with Pride of Pakistan Award

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Ricky Kej calls meeting Modi for first time a ‘life-changing experience’

Three-time Grammy-award-winning musician, Ricky Kej, who recently came up...
UK News

Public artwork in Leicester to commemorate arrival of Ugandan Asians

PREPARATIONS are in full swing for the installation of...
UK News

Family ran decade-long operation to defraud Royal Mail of £70m

A family in Berkshire ran a decade-long operation to...
News

Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna brings Konark Chakra sculpture replica to Times Square

In celebration of India’s 77th Independence Day, Times Square...
Headline Story

Sunak: My Hindu faith guides me

RISHI SUNAK has said his upcoming visit to India...

Pakistani-American singer Arooj Aftab, who won her first Grammy award for her song “Mohabbat” in 2022, was honoured with the “President’s Pride of Performance” award on the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan in Washington on Monday.

The decoration was presented to Aftab by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan.

Aftab is an internationally recognised vocalist, music composer, and producer, currently residing in the United States.

She is known for her fusion jazz and neo-sufi music style

“In recognition of her outstanding contribution to promoting Pakistani music tradition in the United States and across the globe, the President of Pakistan has conferred on Arooj Aftab the President’s Pride of performance award,” said the citation read on the occasion.

Ambassador Masood commended Aftab’s work in promoting and changing perceptions of Pakistani culture abroad. According to him, “diplomacy and interstate relations are all about perceptions”, and Aftab has contributed significantly to shifting these through her music.

“Pakistanis love music. There are no restrictions on music,” he added.

Thanking the Ambassador and the Pakistani government for the award, Aftab said that it was a good moment to acknowledge that literature, poetry, and music have been an integral part of our identity as Pakistanis.

Pakistanis, she said, were very romantic people.

Accepting the award, Aftab stated, “it was a bright day for Pakistani female musicians”.

On the occasion, Aftab also thanked and paid tribute to legendary female Pakistani singers, from Mukhtar Begum to Abida Parveen.

“I don’t think I would be standing here if it wasn’t for them,” she said.

Aftab also expressed gratitude towards her parents for their unwavering support throughout her journey.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
BR Ambedkar’s grandson lauds Radhika’s portrayal of Dalit woman in ‘Made in Heaven 2’
Next article
Ricky Kej calls meeting Modi for first time a ‘life-changing experience’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Ricky Kej calls meeting Modi for first time a ‘life-changing experience’

Entertainment 0
Three-time Grammy-award-winning musician, Ricky Kej, who recently came up...

Public artwork in Leicester to commemorate arrival of Ugandan Asians

UK News 0
PREPARATIONS are in full swing for the installation of...

Family ran decade-long operation to defraud Royal Mail of £70m

UK News 0
A family in Berkshire ran a decade-long operation to...

Popular

Ricky Kej calls meeting Modi for first time a ‘life-changing experience’

Entertainment 0
Three-time Grammy-award-winning musician, Ricky Kej, who recently came up...

Public artwork in Leicester to commemorate arrival of Ugandan Asians

UK News 0
PREPARATIONS are in full swing for the installation of...

Family ran decade-long operation to defraud Royal Mail of £70m

UK News 0
A family in Berkshire ran a decade-long operation to...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc