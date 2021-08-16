Anil Kapoor’s daughter and film producer Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her long-time beau Karan Boolani on Saturday (14). It was an intimate wedding attended by the family and close friends.

On Monday (16), Rhea took to Instagram to share a picture from the wedding, and she captioned it as, “12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more. ❤️”

While the Kapoors had not made an announcement about the wedding, everyone from the family happily posed for the paparazzi outside Anil Kapoor’s house. The actor also distributed sweets to media at the venue.

Karan is a director and a producer, and has worked on projects like 24 (series starring Anil Kapoor), and Selection Day (streaming on Netflix).

Meanwhile, Rhea is a successful producer and has backed films like Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding. All the movies featured her sister Sonam Kapoor.