A couple of days ago, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with their kids Taimur and Jeh flew down to Maldives. It was for the first time when Jeh was clicked by the paparazzi in India, and his pictures were trending on social media.

On Monday (16), Saif celebrates his 51st birthday, and Kareena took to Instagram to wish her husband. She shared a family picture from Maldives and captioned it as, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life… To eternity and beyond with you is all I want.”

Well, in the picture shared by Kareena we get a glimpse of Jeh as well. While he was clicked by the paparazzi a couple of days ago, this is for the first time when Kareena has shared a picture of Jeh where we can see his face.

When Taimur was born, Saif and Kareena had happily posed for paparazzi with him. But, they have tried to protect Jeh from being clicked. We got a glimpse of their second child after six months.

Talking about Saif and Kareena’s movies, the former will be seen in films like Bhoot Police, Bunty Aur Babli 2, and Adipurush. Bhoot Police, which also stars Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam, is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 17th September 2021.

On Monday (16), the makers of Bhoot Police revealed that the trailer of the film will be out on 18th August 2021.

Meanwhile, Kareena will next be seen in Hansal Mehta’s next. Apart from acting in the film, the actress will also be co-producing it.