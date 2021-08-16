A few days ago, it was announced that Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte will be seen in a movie titled Forensic which will be directed by Vishal Furia. The movie is a remake of the Malayalam film Forensic which released last year, and now, Prachi Desai has joined the cast.

According to PTI, in a statement, the actress said, “I have always admired Radhika and Vikrant’s work and I am so happy to be working with them. Feeding off each other’s energies while adhering to the vibe of the film and the story is what makes a film great. I can’t wait to get on set and start shooting with them.”

Furia says that Desai plays a pivotal role in the film. “She has this intrinsic charm that makes her effortlessly sync with the story. The film will see her in a fresh light and I am so happy to have her join the cast,” the filmmaker added.

Forensic is produced by Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under their banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. & Mini Films, and co-produced by Hunar Mukut.

While talking about Prachi’s casting, in a joint statement, the producers said, “It took us several weeks of brooding to find the right one for the part. We are so thrilled that she is coming on board. By its very nature, thrillers are such that every piece of the puzzle makes the full picture. We were looking for an assured actor who’d lend depth to the story and our search ended with Prachi.”

Prachi started her career with television and later featured in many movies. Earlier, this year, she made a comeback with the film Silence… Can You Hear It? which premiered on Zee5.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey has started shooting for Forensic and on Monday (16), he shared a picture from the sets. He posted, “Here is Johnny Khanna staring right back at you #Forensic.”