In 2020, we have heard and read a lot about Rhea Chakraborty. She was Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend and was arrested by NCB over allegations of consuming drugs. However, Rhea had denied the allegations.

Currently, Rhea has only one film in her kitty, Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre which also stars Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, while talking to the entertainment portal, SpotboyE, Jaffery spoke about Rhea’s work and stated that she will return to work early next year.

He said, “It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case it a trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middle-class family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely. Rhea will return to her work early next year.”

“I met her recently. She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say,” he added.

Rhea was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 release Jalebi. Talking about Chehre, the movie was slated to release this year, but due to the pandemic, it got postponed. A few days ago, there were reports that the film might get a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. However, there’s no official announcement about it.