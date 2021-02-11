Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger is one of the most awaited pan-India films of the year. The movie is shot in Telugu and Hindi, and it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Yesterday, Ananya had shared a video in which she had revealed that the release date of the film will be announced today, and the producer of the movie, Karan Johar took to Instagram to make an announcement about the release date. Liger is all set to release on 9th September 2021.

Karan posted, “All set to pack a punch around the globe! #Liger is releasing in theatres on 9th September worldwide in 5 languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. #Liger9thSept #SaalaCrossbreed @thedeverakonda @ananyapanday #PuriJagannadh @charmmekaur @apoorva1972 @ronitboseroy @meramyakrishnan @iamVishuReddy @dharmamovies @puriconnects.”

Well, we are sure that fans of Vijay Deverakonda are super excited to watch him in an action movie. While Liger will mark Vijay’s Hindi debut, Ananya will make her debut down South with the film.

A few weeks ago, the first look of Liger was released and it had received a great response. Sharing a video of the response, Vijay had earlier tweeted, “My loves ��� Yesterday you made me emotional, happy emotional :’) Your love has reached me! There was a time I worried if anyone would notice the work I did, if people would turn up to the theaters, yesterday we released just the First Look poster of #Liger and the scenes of celebration across states moved me. Listen & Remember these words – You just wait for the teaser – I am guaranteeing Nation wide Madness! Full Love Your man, Vijay Deverakonda.”