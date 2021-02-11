In early 2020, a sequel to the 2014 release Ek Villain was announced with John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. Later, Arjun Kapoor replaced Aditya in the cast. The film was supposed to release in January this year, but due to the pandemic the film never went on the floors.

Now, today, the makers have announced the title and the new release date. Titled Ek Villain Returns, the movie will hit the big screens exactly after a year on 11th February 2022 which will be the Valentine’s Day weekend.

Mohit Suri, the director of the film, took to Instagram to make an announcement about it. He posted, “Hero ki kahaani sab jaante hai.. par villain ki? #EkVillainReturns, 11th Feb, 2022 @ektarkapoor #BhushanKumar @shobha9168 @ruchikaakapoor @thejohnabraham @arjunkapoor @dishapatani @tarasutaria @amulvmohan @balajimotionpictures @tseriesfilms @tseries.official #BalajiMotionPictures.”

Ek Villain starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. The movie was a blockbuster at the box office and had also received positive reviews.

Mohit Suri is known for directing romantic-thrillers. His last release Malang starring Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu had also done well at the box office. Even a sequel to Malang is on the cards. The movie had ended with a cliffhanger and it was hinted that the sequel will feature Shraddha Kapoor.

In May last year, Suri had shared a picture in which he was working on the script of Malang 2. He had captioned the picture as, “To make a great film you need 3 things : The script , the script and the script – Alfred Hitchcock #malang #firstdraft #malang2.”