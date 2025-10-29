Reimagining America without Indians: A story of innovation, growth, and culture

Highlights:

Indian Americans form 1.5% of the U.S. population but drive 8% of all tech startups and contribute $150 billion annually to America’s economy.

Over 262,000 Indian-origin healthcare professionals, including nearly 100,000 doctors, serve across America.

Sixteen Indian-origin CEOs currently lead Fortune 500 companies in America.

Around 60% of America’s hotels and motels are owned by Indian-origin entrepreneurs. - Advertisement -

More than 331,000 Indian students were enrolled in U.S. universities in 2023–24, the largest international student group in America.

Yoga, Diwali, and Indian cuisine have become mainstream parts of American culture.

The absence of Indians would leave a major void in America’s innovation, economy, and healthcare system.

America’s progress in technology, healthcare, and culture owes much to its Indian-origin population. Although Indians represent just 1.5 percent of the U.S. population, their contributions span multiple sectors and are essential to America’s economy and innovation system. From leading global tech corporations to supporting healthcare in rural areas, Indian Americans have helped shape a modern, diverse, and globally competitive America.

The absence of Indian Americans would leave a noticeable gap in the country’s workforce, technology ecosystem, and cultural life. Their participation has made America more inclusive, innovative, and interconnected with the rest of the world.

Indian Innovators Reshaping Technology in America

In America’s Silicon Valley—the world’s hub of innovation—Indian engineers, scientists, and entrepreneurs play a defining role. Without them, the landscape of technological advancement in America would look significantly different.

Indian-origin leaders such as Sundar Pichai (Google), Satya Nadella (Microsoft), and Arvind Krishna (IBM) oversee corporations that influence how billions of people use technology every day. Between 2018 and 2023, first-generation immigrant founders, many from India, created 55 percent of America’s 648 unicorn startups. These ventures are valued at over $195 billion and employ more than 55,000 professionals in sectors such as artificial intelligence, fintech, and biotechnology.

Their strong emphasis on education and research continues to enhance America’s technological dominance and economic resilience. Removing their influence would slow down innovation and limit America’s global leadership in emerging industries.

Indian Professionals Strengthening America’s Healthcare System

The healthcare system in America relies heavily on Indian-origin doctors and nurses. Out of 987,000 physicians across the nation, nearly 100,000 are Indian-origin—about 10 percent of the total workforce. They are the largest immigrant group in U.S. medicine and often work in rural or underserved areas where healthcare access is limited.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Indian American doctors were at the forefront of critical care, vaccine research, and emergency response. Indian-origin nurses also form the second-largest group of registered foreign-trained nurses, helping bridge staffing shortages across hospitals and clinics.

Their contributions extend to medical research and innovation in oncology, biotechnology, and precision medicine, strengthening the scientific foundation of healthcare in America.

Economic Contributions of Indians to America

Indian Americans have become a major force in America’s economic structure. Though only 1.5 percent of the U.S. population, the community generates $150 billion annually in business revenue and provides about 800,000 jobs nationwide. Around 60 percent of America’s hotels and motels are owned by Indian-origin entrepreneurs, making them critical players in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

In the business world, Indian-origin CEOs lead 16 Fortune 500 companies, driving key industries such as technology, finance, and manufacturing. Moreover, Indians are responsible for about 8 percent of all American tech startups, showing their strong entrepreneurial presence in the U.S. economy.

Education also remains a defining factor—75 percent of Indian Americans hold bachelor’s degrees or higher, compared with America’s national average of 33 percent. Their knowledge-driven approach continues to fuel economic development and innovation in America.

Indians in America’s Universities and Workforce

Education has been a strong bridge between India and America. In 2023–24, 331,833 Indian students were enrolled across 842 U.S. institutions—a 20 percent increase from the previous year. This made India the largest source of international students in America.

Most Indian students pursue advanced degrees in STEM and analytics, aligning with America’s growing demand for technical expertise. Universities such as Arizona State, Fresno State, and San Jose State have recorded high Indian enrollment. The trend highlights how educational migration from India strengthens America’s research, innovation, and talent base.

Beyond education, Indians play vital roles in America’s blue-collar workforce. They contribute significantly to trucking, warehousing, agriculture, cleaning, and elder care. About 15 percent of U.S. trucking companies are owned by Indian Americans, and their presence in logistics and essential services supports the smooth functioning of America’s supply chain.

Without these workers, America would face severe shortages in labor, logistics, and caregiving sectors—further emphasizing how deeply Indian immigrants are integrated into the national economy.

Cultural Integration and Social Impact in America

Indian culture has become an integral part of American society. Practices like yoga have gained immense popularity, with over 34 million practitioners across America, forming a $12 billion wellness industry. Celebrations of Diwali and Holi in schools, cities, and workplaces have become symbols of cultural inclusion in America.

Indian cuisine has also influenced America’s dining scene, with Indian restaurants making up 3 percent of Michelin-starred listings. Meanwhile, Bollywood films, fashion, and music have become familiar to American audiences, creating stronger cultural connections between the two nations.

Indian American artists, writers, and filmmakers continue to shape media and entertainment in America, promoting representation and diversity in Hollywood and beyond.

Indian Americans in Politics and Public Policy

Indian Americans are increasingly visible in America’s public life. Sixteen Indian-origin executives lead Fortune 500 companies, influencing global business strategy and corporate responsibility. In politics, leaders like Raja Krishnamoorthi and Zohran Mamdani represent a growing wave of Indian American participation at local and federal levels.

Their engagement extends to policymaking and diplomacy, particularly in areas of immigration, foreign trade, and U.S.-India relations. Indian-origin scholars in academia also contribute to global research, reinforcing America’s leadership in science, economics, and international affairs.

Without Indians, America’s innovation, healthcare, and cultural identity would look profoundly different. From technology and medicine to education and policy, Indian Americans have strengthened every pillar of the nation’s progress. Their presence has made America more competitive, more compassionate, and more culturally rich—proof that diversity remains central to the country’s enduring success.