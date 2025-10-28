James Fishback calls for a complete ban on H-1B hiring, says ‘America doesn’t need Indian workers’

Highlights:

Former DOGE adviser James Fishback demands a total ban on H-1B visa hiring.

Claims US companies hide job postings to justify importing foreign workers.

Says there is already enough skilled American talent for tech jobs.

Urges foreign aspirants to remain and build in their home countries.

Calls the H-1B system a “scam” that denies Americans fair opportunities.

Former DOGE adviser and Elon Musk’s close aide, James Fishback, has reignited debate over H-1B hiring in the United States, calling for a complete halt to the visa program that allows companies to recruit skilled foreign workers. Fishback, now the CEO of Azoria, claimed that American technology companies such as Google, Amazon, Meta, and Apple are prioritizing foreign hires from India and China instead of employing qualified American professionals.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Fishback criticized the widespread use of H-1B hiring, suggesting that companies exploit the visa system to reduce labor costs and sidestep American applicants. He said many American students and job seekers are increasingly anxious about their employment prospects due to this practice. “The US doesn’t need Indian workers, as there are enough skilled Americans, but companies are not looking for them,” Fishback said. He added that some companies hide job postings “in obscure newspapers that nobody comes across,” allowing them to claim no suitable Americans applied before turning to overseas workers.

James Fishback’s Stand on Ending H-1B Hiring

Fishback’s comments directly challenged the long-standing defense of H-1B hiring, which many US corporations argue is essential for filling specialized roles in the tech sector. However, Fishback dismissed this justification, asserting that the United States already has a large pool of qualified talent. “I don’t support legal immigration,” he said, emphasizing his belief that even legal visa programs such as the H-1B no longer serve the country’s interests.

He expanded on his reasoning by saying, “I support a complete immigration moratorium. Because what makes America special isn’t who we import—it’s who we already have. This nation is overflowing with talent, grit, and brilliance. Millions of Americans are underemployed, underpaid, or overlooked. They are eager to work hard and contribute.”

According to Fishback, H-1B hiring has evolved into a system that undermines local employment and wages, creating what he described as a “scam” against American workers. His remarks echo broader concerns among critics who believe that the visa program benefits large corporations at the expense of domestic labor.

Criticism of Corporate Practices Related to H-1B Hiring

Fishback’s criticism went beyond policy and targeted corporate recruitment practices. He argued that some major tech companies deliberately avoid hiring Americans to maintain a steady inflow of cheaper foreign talent. “Here’s the ugly truth: they’re not even looking for Americans. They refuse to interview them. They hide job postings in obscure newspapers to ‘check the box,’ and when no one ‘applies,’ they import another foreign worker—denying yet another qualified American a job, a wage, and the dignity and purpose that come with both. It’s disgraceful. It’s time to finally and fully dismantle the H-1B scam,” he said.

These statements have drawn significant attention on social media, particularly from those who share concerns about the outsourcing of jobs and dependence on foreign labor. Supporters of Fishback’s position argue that ending H-1B hiring would protect wages, reduce job competition, and encourage companies to invest in training American workers.

Addressing Foreign Aspirants and Global Impact of H-1B Hiring

In his comments, Fishback also addressed foreign nationals, particularly from India and China, who aspire to work in the United States through H-1B hiring. “To those abroad who love freedom and dream of coming here: I don’t blame you. You want what we have. But your countries need you. Too many great minds have left their homelands, hollowing them out in the process. Stay there. Build something worthy there. Make your nation strong, as we make ours great again. We thank you for your admiration—but this next chapter of the American story will be written by Americans.”

His remarks reflect a broader nationalist stance emphasizing domestic employment over international recruitment. Fishback’s perspective also aligns with ongoing debates about “brain drain” in developing countries, where talented individuals move abroad for better opportunities.

Ongoing Debate Over H-1B Hiring Policy

The H-1B hiring program, established to allow US employers to temporarily hire skilled foreign professionals in fields such as technology, science, and engineering, remains a major point of contention in immigration policy. Supporters of the program argue it fills critical gaps in the workforce and drives innovation in key industries. Critics, however, say it has become a loophole for corporations to access cheaper labor and displace qualified Americans.

Fishback’s statements have amplified these concerns and sparked new discussions about whether reforms—or even a complete ban—on H-1B hiring might be necessary. Immigration advocates and industry experts have pushed back, stating that many American tech firms rely on international talent for competitiveness and growth.

Still, Fishback’s position underscores a growing tension between globalization and domestic employment priorities. As calls for stricter immigration and employment reforms gain political traction, the future of H-1B hiring in the United States is likely to face renewed scrutiny.