Rohit Sharma becomes world no.1 ODI batter as India tops ICC rankings

Highlights:

Rohit Sharma reaches the No.1 ODI batter position for the first time in his career

India holds the top spot across all ICC formats — Tests, ODIs, and T20Is

Axar Patel climbs in both bowling and all-rounder categories

Keshav Maharaj and Mitchell Santner make significant ranking gains

Harry Brook and Josh Hazlewood show upward movement in ODI rankings

Rohit Sharma has reached a major career milestone by becoming the world No.1 ODI batter in the latest ICC Men’s Rankings. This achievement marks the first time the Indian captain has topped the ODI batting charts, reflecting his sustained excellence and consistency in the format. His rise coincides with India’s overall dominance in international cricket, as the team now leads the ICC rankings across all three formats — Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

The Rohit Sharma ranking surge follows his match-winning performance against Australia in Sydney, where India secured a decisive nine-wicket victory. In that game, Rohit played an unbeaten knock of 138, his 33rd ODI century, featuring 13 boundaries and three sixes. Partnering with Virat Kohli, who contributed 74 not out, Rohit guided India to a comfortable series win and strengthened his position as one of the most reliable openers in world cricket.

His form has been consistent for over a decade, and this top ranking is seen as a fitting recognition for his longevity and adaptability. Rohit’s latest achievement places him above Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran and teammate Shubman Gill, who previously occupied the higher ranks. His rise reinforces his position as a key figure in modern-day ODI cricket.

Rohit Sharma milestone reflects India’s team depth

The success of Rohit Sharma mirrors the broader progress of Indian cricket. Alongside his individual feat, several Indian players have shown improvement in the latest ICC update. All-rounder Axar Patel jumped six spots to reach 31st among ODI bowlers and climbed four places to eighth in the ODI all-rounder rankings. His disciplined bowling and lower-order contributions in Sydney played a vital role in India’s recent series success.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan continues to lead the ODI bowling charts, but Axar’s rise highlights India’s growing strength in the spin department. The overall performance of Indian players across categories demonstrates a balanced and competitive squad, capable of maintaining dominance across conditions.

Global impact of Rohit Sharma’s achievement

While Rohit Sharma’s milestone was the headline of the week, several international players also made notable ranking gains. New Zealand’s left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner moved up three places to fourth in the ODI bowlers list, while Australia’s fast bowler Josh Hazlewood advanced two positions to eighth. England’s young batter Harry Brook climbed 23 places to reach 25th among ODI batters, showing his growing influence in limited-overs cricket.

In the Test format, South Africa’s spinner Keshav Maharaj achieved a career-best ranking, moving nine spots to 13th after a nine-wicket performance against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. His efforts earned him the Player of the Match award. Fellow spinner Simon Harmer also benefited from the same match, jumping 26 places to 45th after taking six wickets in the second innings.

Among South African batters, Aiden Markram climbed two places to 15th, and Tony de Zorzi improved seven spots to joint 47th. Kagiso Rabada, the fast bowler, moved up eight places to 11th among Test all-rounders, while Pakistan captain Shan Masood advanced five positions to 42nd among Test batters.

Rohit Sharma’s form underlines leadership and consistency

The rise of Rohit Sharma to the No.1 ODI batter ranking also underscores his leadership as India’s captain. His ability to lead from the front with both performance and composure has been a key factor in India’s recent dominance. The combination of experience, tactical awareness, and steady form has made him a cornerstone of India’s limited-overs setup.

Beyond personal milestones, Rohit Sharma has built a team culture that encourages balance between youth and experience. Players such as Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, and Axar Patel continue to grow under his leadership, helping India maintain its stronghold in the global rankings.

ICC rankings highlight changing global dynamics

The latest ICC updates also reflect broader trends in international cricket. South Africa’s Corbin Bosch jumped 40 spots to 53rd among T20 bowlers following his team’s dominant win over Pakistan. In the same format, Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz moved up eight spots to sixth among all-rounders, while opener Saim Ayub advanced five positions to 49th in batting rankings.

These movements indicate the highly competitive nature of global cricket, where performances in single series can reshape the rankings. Yet, the consistency of Rohit Sharma and Team India continues to set them apart from the rest.

Rohit Sharma at the pinnacle of ODI cricket

The elevation of Rohit Sharma to the No.1 ODI batter ranking marks an important chapter in Indian cricket’s ongoing dominance. His achievement symbolizes perseverance, skill, and adaptability in a format that demands all three. With India topping the ICC charts across formats, the country’s cricketing depth and leadership remain unmatched.

As Rohit Sharma continues to lead both as captain and batter, his presence at the top reflects not only personal excellence but also India’s growing stature in world cricket — a clear indication that consistency, preparation, and teamwork continue to define the modern game.