Rashmika Mandanna responds to wedding rumors with Vijay Deverakonda

Highlights:

Rashmika Mandanna reacts publicly to wedding rumors involving Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika says she will “neither confirm nor deny” the speculation

Reports claim Rashmika and Vijay secretly got engaged on October 3, 2025

Wedding is rumored for February 26, 2026, in Udaipur

Rashmika and Vijay are set to reunite for the film tentatively titled VD 14

Rashmika Mandanna has addressed the growing speculation surrounding her rumored wedding with actor Vijay Deverakonda. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Rashmika Mandanna said she would “neither confirm nor deny” the ongoing rumors and reiterated her preference to keep her personal life private. The statement marks the first direct response from Rashmika Mandanna amid increasing reports suggesting that a wedding may take place in 2026.

The reaction from Rashmika Mandanna comes as media reports and social media discussions about her alleged engagement and upcoming marriage to Vijay Deverakonda have continued to gain momentum. While neither actor has officially confirmed a relationship, their personal and professional association has remained a topic of public discussion for several years.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Engagement Reports

Multiple reports claim that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were secretly engaged on October 3, 2025. According to sources cited by several media outlets, the alleged engagement ceremony took place at Vijay Deverakonda’s residence in Hyderabad. The event is said to have been attended only by close friends and family members.

Sources familiar with the matter stated that the ceremony was kept strictly private. No official photos or statements were released following the alleged engagement, which has contributed to further curiosity around the relationship status of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. Despite the widespread circulation of these reports, both actors have refrained from addressing the engagement claims directly.

Rashmika Mandanna linked to February 26, 2026, Udaipur wedding

According to various media reports, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are rumored to be planning their wedding for February 26, 2026. Udaipur has been mentioned as the likely location for the ceremony. The reports suggest that the wedding is expected to be a grand yet intimate event.

One source quoted by India Today indicated that preparations are already underway. The source claimed that the celebration would include a blend of South Indian and Rajasthani traditions. However, neither Rashmika Mandanna nor Vijay Deverakonda has commented on the wedding reports or on any specific planning details.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Relationship Timeline

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first became associated in the public eye after working together in the film Geetha Govindam. Their on-screen pairing attracted widespread attention and commercial success. Their collaboration continued with another film, Dear Comrade, which further strengthened speculation about their off-screen equation.

Despite repeated rumors over the years, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have never publicly confirmed that they are in a relationship. Both actors have consistently chosen to keep their personal lives away from the public spotlight, even as speculation has continued across social and entertainment media.

Rashmika Mandanna to share screen again with Vijay in VD 14

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to reunite onscreen in director Rahul Sankrityan’s upcoming project, tentatively titled VD 14. The film will mark their next professional collaboration after several years and has already generated significant anticipation among audiences.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda recently appeared in Kingdom. Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Thamma and the Telugu film The Girlfriend. Both actors are currently involved in multiple film projects and continue to maintain a strong presence across regional and national cinema.

Rashmika Mandanna Focuses on Career Amid Personal Speculation

While speculation surrounding her personal life continues, Rashmika Mandanna has remained focused on her professional commitments. The actor continues to work across multiple industries and maintains a steady lineup of upcoming projects. Her recent reactions suggest that she prefers to maintain a clear boundary between her public image and private life.

By stating that she would “neither confirm nor deny” the ongoing rumors, Rashmika Mandanna has chosen not to validate or dismiss the speculation directly. This approach aligns with her past stance on maintaining discretion regarding personal matters.

What Rashmika Mandanna’s Statement Means

Rashmika Mandanna’s response neither confirms reports of a secret engagement nor the rumored February 2026 wedding in Udaipur. At the same time, the continued circulation of engagement and wedding claims suggests that public interest in the actor’s personal life remains high.

Until either Rashmika Mandanna or Vijay Deverakonda makes an official announcement, all reports surrounding their relationship status, engagement, or wedding plans remain unverified.