Martin Kemp leaves ‘I’m a celebrity’ after public vote as final weekend line-up takes shape

Highlights:

Martin Kemp was eliminated from I’m A Celebrity following Thursday night’s public vote.

He landed in the bottom two with Lisa Riley, who remained in camp.

Kemp said his biggest takeaway was the friendships formed in camp and named Shona McGarty as his pick to win.

His exit followed a trial with Tom Read Wilson in a snake-filled library challenge.

ITV confirmed a double eviction for Friday as the show heads into its final weekend.

Martin Kemp’s time on I’m A Celebrity ended on Thursday night after the public vote, concluding a 20-day run on the ITV series. His exit placed him just outside the final group of contestants, as the show narrows its cast ahead of Sunday’s finale.

The vote left Martin Kemp and Lisa Riley in the bottom two. Riley had landed in the bottom group multiple times this season, so some viewers expected her elimination. However, the result went the other way, and Martin Kemp was named as the next celebrity to leave the jungle. The announcement led to brief hugs, goodbyes, and a notably emotional exit from Kemp as he walked across the bridge.

He said he “felt done” with the experience and reflected that the most meaningful part of his time in camp was the long conversations with the group. He mentioned discovering a level of patience he had not expected, and he acknowledged the emotional weight of the experience, noting how often he felt close to tears.

This vote moves the competition into its final stretch, with an additional eviction confirmed for Friday and Celebrity Cyclone scheduled for Saturday. With fewer contestants remaining, momentum has shifted again heading into the final weekend.

Martin Kemp on Camp Life and Daily Routine

During his time on the show, Martin Kemp maintained a consistent presence in the Australian camp. He had skydived into the series at the start and stayed nearly three weeks, taking part in daily tasks and several group trials.

After leaving the camp, he spoke more openly about his experience. Kemp said he had not made new friends in years, and living in close quarters with the group felt different from his everyday life. He described many hours spent by the fire, talking and laughing with whoever joined him. He referred to these moments as the core of his jungle experience.

He also pointed out that he grew unexpectedly emotional as the days went on. There were multiple moments when he felt close to tears, something he admitted surprised him, particularly after decades working in music, television, and film.

At the end of the bridge, his wife Shirley greeted him. He said he was looking forward to going home and seeing his son Roman, who had taken part in I’m A Celebrity in 2019.

Martin Kemp Backs Shona McGarty as His Pick

When asked about the contestants still in the running, Martin Kemp said he wants Shona McGarty to win. He said she entered the competition shy and gradually came into her own. He remarked that her singing helped lift the mood in camp.

Shona McGarty jokingly told him “Bye Dad!” as he walked out, a moment that highlighted how the camp often forms family-like dynamics, especially between older and younger contestants.

With Aitch, Angryginge, Tom Read Wilson, and McGarty among the remaining strong contenders, the competition has tightened significantly. Friday’s double eviction will determine the final contenders heading into the weekend and the much-anticipated Celebrity Cyclone.