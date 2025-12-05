BBC support for Israel triggers Eurovision boycott by four broadcasters

Highlights:

BBC backs the EBU’s decision to include Israel in Eurovision 2026.

Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, and Slovenia withdraw in protest over the Gaza war.

Broadcasters cite humanitarian concerns, blocked media access, and trust issues in public voting.

Vienna confirmed as host after Austria's narrow win over Israel last year.

The dispute surrounding Israel’s participation in Eurovision 2026 escalated on Friday after four public broadcasters announced they would withdraw from the competition. Despite the rising backlash, the BBC confirmed its support for the European Broadcasting Union’s (EBU) decision to keep Israel in next year’s line-up, setting the stage for one of the most contentious events in Eurovision history.

Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, and Slovenia have each announced their exit, citing humanitarian concerns linked to the war in Gaza, blocked foreign media access, and increasing doubts about the integrity of last year’s voting patterns. Their withdrawal has widened a crisis that began soon after fighting in Gaza intensified, raising questions about whether the contest can continue to operate separately from global politics.

Why Israel’s Eurovision Participation Triggered a Wider Fallout

At a winter assembly in Geneva, EBU members approved a series of rules designed to curb state-backed influence campaigns around participating acts. After passing the changes, the EBU said no additional vote was needed regarding Israel’s eligibility. That position prompted immediate action from several broadcasters.

Ireland’s RTÉ announced that it could not continue in the competition “given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza,” repeating long-standing concerns about the deaths of journalists and the ongoing block on foreign media access to the territory. Spain’s RTVE echoed the sentiment, saying confidence in the contest’s decision-making had been shaken.

The Netherlands also withdrew. Avrotros, one of the country’s key public broadcasters, said political pressure surrounding the contest had exceeded acceptable limits. Its chief executive, Taco Zimmerman, said public values including humanity and press freedom had been “seriously violated.”

Slovenia’s broadcaster RTV issued one of the strongest statements, saying it could not participate alongside Israel, declaring that it refused to stand on the same stage “on behalf of the 20,000 children who died in Gaza.”

Although the broadcasters acknowledged Eurovision’s non-political mandate, each cited the war and its consequences as the basis for their exit.

How the BBC Justified Its Support for Israel

The BBC presented a contrasting position. In a statement, a spokesperson said the broadcaster supports the “collective decision” of EBU members, describing the ruling as a matter of rule enforcement and continuity rather than political endorsement. UK government officials supported that stance. Ministers repeated that “music should not be pulled into political fights,” and Conservative MPs called the withdrawals “deeply concerning.”

Criticism came from within Parliament as well. Independent MP Adnan Hussain urged viewers to “boycott Eurovision for platforming genocide,” directly referencing the BBC’s statement. Despite the public and political pressure, the corporation reiterated that decisions about member status rest entirely with the EBU.

Activist groups in the UK continue to push for a national withdrawal, but there has been no indication of any shift from either the government or the BBC.

What Comes Next for Eurovision 2026 as Israel Remains in the Line-Up

Eurovision 2026 will take place in Vienna next May. Austria won the previous contest with JJ’s Wasted Love, narrowly defeating Israel’s contestant, Yuval Raphael. Following the EBU’s confirmation, Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog, welcomed the outcome and stated that Israel “deserves to be represented on every stage.”

Russia continues to be excluded due to its invasion of Ukraine, a point highlighted by several broadcasters in their withdrawal statements, who argued that the contest should apply consistent standards for countries engaged in major conflicts.

With Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, and Slovenia stepping out, next year’s show will move ahead with notable gaps. The Dutch public broadcaster NPO has said it will still air the contest for domestic viewers, even though Avrotros will not submit an entry.

The EBU maintains that Eurovision will proceed as planned. The final shape of the event, and how the absence of four nations affects its tone, staging, and public perception, is expected to become clearer in the months ahead as organizers prepare for a politically charged edition shaped largely by the ongoing argument surrounding Israel.