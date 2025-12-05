India reaffirms stand on peace as Modi holds high-level talks with Putin in New Delhi

Highlights:

Modi tells Putin that India “is on the side of peace,” calling for efforts to stabilize global conditions during Russia-Ukraine conflict.

India and Russia discuss expanded cooperation on defense, energy security, critical minerals, and long-term economic partnerships through 2030.

Modi and Putin review progress on connectivity routes including the International North–South Transport Corridor and Chennai–Vladivostok Maritime Corridor.

Both sides outline a roadmap for joint defense development aligned with India's self-reliance goals.

India and Russia strengthen institutional partnerships, including an agreement between PTI and TASS for regular news exchange.

India hosted Russian president Vladimir Putin for a two-day visit marked by detailed diplomatic discussions and a renewed emphasis on long-term strategic cooperation. During formal talks at Hyderabad House, prime minister Narendra Modi underscored India’s stance on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, stating that India “stands on the side of peace” and continues to support all efforts that seek a negotiated settlement.

Putin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday (4) and received a ceremonial welcome before joining Modi for a personal reception at Palam Airport. The two leaders were seen sharing a handshake and an embrace, after which they traveled together in the same vehicle to the prime minister’s residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. The gesture symbolized what officials described as the continuity and resilience of India–Russia ties.

During their formal meeting, Modi emphasized India’s continued engagement with Russia since the start of the conflict in Ukraine. He thanked Putin for providing regular updates on the situation, adding that trust forms the base of the India–Russia relationship. He stated that global actors must “find the path of peace” and expressed confidence that stability will eventually return. “India is not neutral; India is on the side of peace,” Modi said.

Counterterrorism Cooperation Remains a Core Concern, Modi Says

A significant part of the discussion focused on counterterrorism. Modi referenced previous terror attacks, including those in Pahalgam and the deadly assault on Moscow’s Crocus City Hall. He noted that the root causes of such incidents overlap across regions and reaffirmed that both countries have consistently worked together to address terrorism.

Modi pointed out that despite major changes over eight decades, the India–Russia partnership has remained steady “like a pole star,” serving as a dependable relationship during periods of global uncertainty.

Putin agreed that security cooperation continues to be a priority, and reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to strengthening engagement across security, trade, economy, and cultural ties.

Modi Advances India–Russia Economic Roadmap Through 2030

Economic engagement formed a major part of the talks. Modi and Putin reviewed the India–Russia Economic Cooperation Program extending to 2030, covering trade, technology, and sectoral partnerships. Modi highlighted that expanding bilateral trade remains a central objective and noted progress toward concluding a Free Trade Agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union.

Several agreements were signed to boost cooperation in health, mobility, and cultural exchanges. Modi also emphasized the importance of critical minerals and the need for diversified and resilient global supply chains. He underscored that critical mineral collaboration aligns with India’s broader economic strategy.

Connectivity Projects Gain Momentum Under Modi–Putin Dialogue

Connectivity featured heavily in the conversation. Modi announced renewed progress on the International North–South Transport Corridor, the Northern Sea Route, and the Chennai–Vladivostok Maritime Corridor. These initiatives are intended to streamline long-term logistics between India and Russia and improve access to Eurasian markets.

Energy security remained a key pillar of the dialogue. Modi reaffirmed India’s long-standing cooperation with Russia in civilian nuclear energy and said that future work in this sector will continue to support India’s clean energy targets.

Modi Strengthens Defense Collaboration and Self-Reliance Goals

One of the most notable developments was the joint statement outlining a realignment of the India–Russia defense partnership. Under this plan, defense cooperation will increasingly support India’s goal of self-reliance through joint research, development, and production of advanced systems.

Both countries also formalized an agreement between PTI and Russia’s TASS news agency. The deal will enable frequent exchange of news content and expand institutional links between the two nations.