Mamta Singh makes history as first Indian-American elected to public office in Jersey City

Highlights:

Mamta Singh becomes the first Indian American elected to public office in Jersey City.

Her victory aligns with a broader political shift under newly elected Mayor James Solomon.

Singh is the founder of JCFamilies and Indians in Jersey City, two major community organizations.

Her campaign focused on property tax stability, youth programs, support for working families, and improving access to local services. - Advertisement -

The win brings long-awaited representation for Jersey City’s large Indian-American community, especially in the neighborhoods known as “Little India.”

Mamta Singh’s election to the Jersey City Council as Councilmember at-Large marks a historic milestone for one of the fastest-growing Indian-American populations in the United States. Her win ended a decades-long absence of Indian-American representation in a city that includes neighborhoods such as Journal Square and Exchange Place, areas widely recognized as hubs of South Asian life. Jersey City’s India Square corridor, often referred to as “Little India,” has shaped the cultural identity of the city, yet no Indian American had ever been elected to City Hall until Mamta Singh’s breakthrough.

Singh’s victory came during the same election cycle in which reform-focused Councilmember James Solomon won the mayoral runoff, signaling a shift in Jersey City’s political direction. While Solomon’s win drew attention, the election of Mamta Singh quickly emerged as a defining moment for the city’s Indian diaspora. Her achievement reflects the growing civic engagement and longstanding contributions of Indian-American families to the local economy, community networks, and public life.

Mamta Singh’s Community Roots and Nonprofit Leadership

Before entering public office, Mamta Singh built a reputation based on community service and direct engagement with residents. She founded JCFamilies, an organization that expanded into one of Jersey City’s most active community groups supporting women, children, and working parents. Under her leadership, JCFamilies established itself as a practical support system, offering events, guidance, and resources for thousands of families navigating childcare, education, and work-life balance.

Alongside this effort, Mamta Singh also founded Indians in Jersey City, a grassroots initiative focused on helping immigrant families adjust to life in the city. The group supports newcomers with information about schools, local services, cultural activities, and everyday issues faced by first-generation immigrant households. Through community gatherings, educational workshops, and cultural events, Mamta Singh became a widely recognized figure among Indian-American residents.

Her hands-on involvement earned her trust across multiple neighborhoods and generations. Many families viewed her as a leader who listened closely to concerns and addressed community needs consistently, not only during election seasons.

Mamta Singh’s Campaign Priorities

Mamta Singh ran as part of Team Solomon, alongside Rolando Lavarro and Michael Griffin. Her platform remained centered on practical policies that aligned with longstanding concerns of Jersey City residents:

Maintaining stable property taxes

Expanding youth recreation programs

Strengthening support for working parents

Improving access to essential city services

These priorities reflected her years of community involvement and were grounded in issues she had directly engaged with through her nonprofit work. For many voters, her campaign represented continuity, trust, and familiarity with local challenges.

A Turning Point for ‘Little India’ and Jersey City’s Representation

The election of Mamta Singh closes a significant gap in representation for the tens of thousands of Indian Americans who call Jersey City home. Despite their visible presence in businesses, schools, and civic organizations, the community had lacked a voice in elected city leadership until now. Singh’s presence on the council introduces long-overdue representation and may open the pathway for broader political participation from future generations.

Her win arrives at a moment of considerable political transition in Jersey City, and her position on the council is expected to play a role in shaping policies affecting families, immigrant communities, and local development.

As Jersey City begins a new chapter, Mamta Singh’s election stands as both a symbolic and practical advancement for residents of “Little India” and for the city as a whole.