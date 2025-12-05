-4.9 C
New York
Friday, December 5, 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revisits Miss World experiences and outdated questions about India at ‘Red Sea Film Festival’

By: Nayana Ashok

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 04: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan speaks onstage during the Opening Ceremony at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 on December 04, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

Highlights:

  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan discusses her Miss World 1994 experience during a session at the Red Sea Film Festival.

  • She says many questions about India were based on “less informed” views at the time.

  • She recalls being asked about stereotypes involving education, geography, and old clichés.

  • She notes that Miss World gave her a platform to contribute to public causes over the years.

At the Red Sea Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spoke in clear terms about how her Miss World 1994 win continues to follow her into public spaces and international events. In a discussion session, she addressed how often she is asked to look back on that moment, and how questions from that year still shape the conversations people have with her about India. She said that many of the questions she faced at 21 reflected “less informed” views about the country and showed a wide gap between the reality of India and how it was perceived abroad.

The session drew attention because Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, now one of India’s most recognized global personalities, rarely expands on the specifics of what she encountered during the pageant. At the festival, she pointed out that the early interactions she experienced as Miss World were shaped by assumptions and limited exposure to India’s diversity.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on outdated questions and stereotypes

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recalled that many contestants and participants at Miss World 1994 had only a basic idea of India. She said she was often surprised at how little some people knew about the country. She remembered being asked whether India was still a place of “tigers and snake charmers,” a phrase she specifically mentioned as part of what she heard at the time. Others asked about the Indian education system, while several were unsure about India’s geography.

She said those questions stayed with her because they revealed how narrow the understanding of Indian women was in global settings during the mid-90s. According to Rai Bachchan, the pageant taught her early on what it means to be the only Indian voice in a room and to respond to assumptions that did not align with actual life in India. Even before her entry into films, these exchanges made her conscious of the responsibility that comes with representation.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan beyond Miss World

Speaking about the broader impact of the title, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan emphasized the value of the pageant’s motto, “Beauty with a Purpose.” She said the title served as a “tool” and a “megaphone” that allowed her to communicate with larger groups and support causes consistently over time. She explained that meaningful change is gradual and needs collaboration, and the Miss World crown simply gave her access to more audiences.

Rai Bachchan continues to maintain long-term associations with global brands, including L’Oréal Paris. She appeared this year in campaigns focused on street harassment and bystander intervention. She said these projects offer a practical way for her to continue using her public platform.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s appearance and audience response

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked on stage wearing a black gown, the audience responded immediately. She addressed the room with “hello, namaste, assalamu alaikum,” setting an inclusive tone. Attendees called out her name and raised their phones to record the moment. She answered questions in short, direct responses and said she appreciated the enthusiasm in the room.

Her presence at the festival drew wide attention, adding to ongoing discussions about her influence, longevity, and continued relevance in global public events.

Nayana Ashok
