Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol unveil ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ bronze statue in London to mark 30 years

Highlights:

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol reveal a new bronze statue marking 30 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Statue installed on Leicester Square’s Scenes in the Square walkway

First time an Indian film has been recognized with a statue in the area

The actors reflect on the film's long impact and its connection with audiences

The statue depicts the well-known Raj and Simran pose from the 1995 film

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were in London to commemorate 30 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). A bronze statue of their iconic pose from the film has been unveiled at Leicester Square, positioned near the Odeon cinema. The location appears early in the movie, where Raj and Simran pass each other without noticing, long before the central story unfolds.

The statue has been added to the Scenes in the Square trail, which already includes characters from Harry Potter, Mary Poppins, Paddington, and Singin’ in the Rain. The DDLJ installation is the first Indian film representation on the walkway.

Fans and tourists gathered early to witness the unveiling. Phones were raised as the two actors arrived at the event. Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani and Heart of London Business Alliance chief executive Ros Morgan were present. London authorities coordinated with the studio for months to finalize and position the sculpture on the eastern terrace outside the Odeon.

Shah Rukh Khan told the crowd the film was made “with a pure heart” and said its message about love crossing borders remains important to him. Kajol looked at the sculpture for a moment before saying it felt like “a bit of our own past coming back to us.”

How DDLJ Shaped Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Screen Careers

Released in 1995 and directed by Aditya Chopra for Yash Raj Films, DDLJ became one of the most recognizable films in Indian cinema. It is the industry’s longest-running title, with daily screenings still taking place at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir. Raj and Simran quickly became familiar names, influencing how an entire generation viewed relationships and romance on screen.

Both actors have referred to the film’s lasting influence on their work. Shah Rukh Khan earlier said he did not expect audiences to hold the character of Raj so closely for so many years. Kajol has described Simran as “a chapter that refuses to end”. Lines from the film, such as “Ja Simran, ja”, remain a part of everyday conversation among longtime viewers.

Shah Rukh Khan’s London connection in DDLJ

In the film, Leicester Square appears in an early sequence, with Raj near the Vue cinema and Simran near the Odeon. Although the two characters remain unaware of each other, this detail has taken on new relevance with the statue now located between those spots.

London served as one of the film’s notable backdrops. Other locations appearing in the movie include King’s Cross station, Tower Bridge, Hyde Park, and Horseguards Avenue. These areas have long been part of an informal map fans use to trace the film’s journey through the city.

The statue unveiled by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is now the eleventh figure on the Scenes in the Square trail. The project is overseen by the Heart of London Business Alliance with support from Westminster City Council. Its addition places an Indian film among established global titles already featured in the space.

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and the Ongoing Legacy of DDLJ

Earlier this year, a stage production titled Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical ran in Manchester, continuing the film’s presence beyond cinema. The new bronze piece adds another chapter to a film that has remained present in public memory for three decades.

Thirty years after its release, Raj and Simran now stand in bronze at the center of London. The installation acts as a permanent reminder of a film that continues to shape the global recognition of Indian cinema.