On the International Day of Sign Languages, observed every year on September 23, Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has taken an initiative for the hearing-impaired community.

The Bajirao Mastani (2015) actor is set to launch five music videos under his music label, IncInk, which he launched in 2019, a month after the release of his critically and commercially successful film Gully Boy. All the five songs have been created specially for the deaf in Indian Sign Language (ISL).

Artistes like Kaam Bhari, Spitfire, and Kiss Nuka have created the albums. Kaam Bhaari is a young Indian hip-hop rapper and lyricist who was instrumental in conceptualizing Gully Boy, while Spitfire is an ISL interpreter and musician. Kiss Nuka is the new avatar of singer Anushka Manchanda.

They have worked on the music videos in collaboration with deaf signers at Hear A Million. The official YouTube channel of IncInk will also run a 12-hour digital campaign to raise awareness about the needs and struggles of the hearing-impaired community.

Speaking about the initiative, Singh said, “If there is anything we have come to value in the past year-and-a-half, it is the power of being there for each other. My message to the youth would be to keep doing the work they are doing, while (trying to) create an inclusive space by working with the Deaf community.”

Singh urged everyone to make fields ranging from “hospitality to education to creative arts inclusive for the hearing impaired. “My trust and support lie with the youth. At IncInk, we create art and that’s what we will continue to make accessible to the deaf community. At IncInk we all are committed to… get to the finish line with them,” he added.

