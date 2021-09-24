The tinsel town of Tollywood is presently buzzing with the rumours that Naga Chaitanya and Samantha are on the verge of ending their four years long marriage. The rumours started when the Oh! Baby (2019) actress dropped Akkineni from her surname on social media.

In a recent interview, when Chaitanya was asked how he manages to remain focussed on work at a time when his personal life is making it to the headlines every single day, he said that he has tried to keep his personal life separate from the professional one from the very beginning of his acting career.

“I think from a very early time in my career, I sort of kept my personal life personal and my professional life professional. I never mixed the both. I have always had this habit that I learned from my parents as I was growing up. I always noticed once they came home, they never spoke about work. And when they went to work, their personal life was never diluting into work. It was a very nice balance that they maintained, which I always observed,” the actor told a leading entertainment website.

When asked if the minute-by-minute coverage of his personal life is hurtful or harmful, he said, “Initially, yes, it was a little painful. I was like ‘why is entertainment heading this way?’ But after that, what I have learned is that in today’s age, news replaces news. Today there is one news, tomorrow there is another news, today’s news is forgotten. But in my grandfather’s time, there were magazines, and magazines used to come once in a month. And that news sustained till you got the next piece of news. But today, you are getting the next piece of news the next second or the next minute. It does not stay in people’s minds for too long. The actual news, the news that matters, will stay. But the superficial news, the news that is used to create TRPs, is forgotten. Once I made this observation, it stopped affecting me.”

Tags: Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni