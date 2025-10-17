Ranveer Singh and Hanumankind Bring new energy to Dhurandhar title track

Highlights:

Ranveer Singh’s rugged look anchors the Dhurandhar music video

Rapper Hanumankind makes his Bollywood debut with a powerful verse

Modern rendition of classic Punjabi folk song Jogi

Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal appear in key sequences - Advertisement -

Dhurandhar trailer set to release next month

The title track of Dhurandhar has officially been released online, generating significant attention for the upcoming spy thriller. The song features Ranveer Singh in a heavily bearded, muscular look, matching the film’s gritty and action-packed tone. The track also introduces rapper Hanumankind to Bollywood, marking his first official playback performance.

The song reimagines the classic Punjabi folk tune Jogi, combining traditional musical roots with a contemporary, high-energy cinematic arrangement. This modern take enhances the film’s intense atmosphere and complements Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of a battle-hardened operative.

Hanumankind’s Role in Dhurandhar

Hanumankind’s involvement in Dhurandhar came about organically. Music composer Shashwat Sachdev explained that the rapper’s contribution happened during a late-night studio session with director Aditya Dhar. “They captured an impromptu performance that just clicked, bringing what I would call a ‘raw, instinctive fire’ to the whole track,” Sachdev said.

For Hanumankind, who is primarily known for his independent work, this feature represents a significant step into mainstream Bollywood. The rapper’s verse brings a fresh, aggressive energy to the song, making it a central highlight of the Dhurandhar music video.

Visuals and Cast in the Dhurandhar Video

The Dhurandhar music video emphasizes fast-paced editing and high-intensity visuals. Ranveer Singh dominates the screen with his rugged appearance and intense screen presence. Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal also feature in key sequences, appearing in tense, dark scenarios that reflect the film’s spy thriller genre.

The video successfully merges traditional Punjabi musical elements with contemporary cinematic rhythms, giving viewers a clear sense of the film’s high-stakes and action-oriented narrative. The combination of Ranveer Singh’s strong performance and Hanumankind’s rap verse creates a music video that aligns with the film’s overall gritty and energetic tone.

Dhurandhar Release Date and Trailer

The makers of Dhurandhar have confirmed that the film will have a worldwide theatrical release on December 5, 2025. For audiences seeking a broader look at the film, the official trailer is scheduled for release on November 12. The trailer promises to provide more insight into the storyline, action sequences, and character dynamics, building anticipation for the full release.

The release of the Dhurandhar title track has heightened expectations for the film, combining Ranveer Singh’s rugged persona with Hanumankind’s rap energy. The modern adaptation of Jogi and appearances from Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal further enhance the song’s appeal. With a theatrical release scheduled for early December and the trailer arriving next month, Dhurandhar is positioning itself as a major addition to Bollywood’s spy thriller genre.