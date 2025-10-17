Priyanka Chopra attends London diwali celebration, highlights women creators

Highlights:

Priyanka Chopra attended London’s Diwali celebration hosted by Johnnie Walker and Rahul Mishra.

She wore a striking red outfit and interacted with guests throughout the evening.

Posed for photos with sitar legend Anoushka Shankar.

Observed a close-up card trick performance and engaged with the magician.

Spoke with female creators about their Instagram content and professional projects.

The event venue was decorated with diyas and marigolds, creating a festive, authentic atmosphere.

The London appearance followed recent travel to New York for Diwali and Delhi for a friend’s birthday.

Currently preparing for projects including Citadel Season 2, The Bluff, and SS Rajamouli’s GlobeTrotter.

Priyanka Chopra returned to London to attend a Diwali celebration hosted by Johnnie Walker and designer Rahul Mishra. Known for her global presence and high-profile appearances, Chopra arrived in a red outfit, interacting warmly with attendees and taking part in various activities throughout the evening.

The event, which included a guest list of creatives and performers, featured sitar legend Anoushka Shankar. Chopra posed for photos with Shankar, creating one of the evening’s standout moments. Manager Anjula Acharia was also in attendance, accompanying Chopra as she engaged with guests. The venue was decorated with traditional diyas and marigolds, creating a festive, welcoming environment that emphasized celebration over staged red-carpet formality.

Priyanka Chopra Engages With Guests

Throughout the evening, Priyanka Chopra spent time conversing with female creators attending the event. She referenced familiarity with their Instagram content and spoke about their professional projects. Conversations covered various aspects of creative work, including social media initiatives and other professional endeavors, before moving on to casual discussions. Her interactions underscored her support for women in creative industries.

Priyanka Chopra and the Card Magic Performance

Chopra also engaged with a magician performing close-up card tricks. Videos circulating online show her watching the demonstration with focused attention. At one point, she examined a playing card as part of the magician’s routine. The exchange lasted several moments before she resumed interacting with other guests, highlighting her approachable and engaged demeanor during the celebration.

Priyanka Chopra’s Recent Travel and Professional Plans

This London event was part of a busy few weeks for Priyanka Chopra, which included attending a Diwali celebration in New York and visiting Delhi for a friend’s birthday. Her travel schedule reflects her ongoing international commitments across entertainment and public appearances.

Professionally, Chopra is preparing for the second season of Citadel, her upcoming project The Bluff, and preliminary work on SS Rajamouli’s GlobeTrotter with Mahesh Babu. She most recently appeared in the action film Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. These projects highlight her continued presence in both Hollywood and Indian cinema, maintaining a global footprint.

Priyanka Chopra Supports Women Creators

At the London Diwali event, Priyanka Chopra’s interactions emphasized her recognition of women creators and their professional achievements. By engaging directly with attendees about their work, she reinforced the importance of supporting emerging talent in creative industries. Her visible presence and active participation in the celebration highlighted her commitment to fostering professional connections and uplifting women in entertainment and media.

Priyanka Chopra’s appearance at the London Diwali celebration reflects her ongoing role as an international public figure who bridges multiple cultures while promoting creative talent. From attending events across New York, Delhi, and London to preparing for major projects, she continues to maintain a high-profile, globally relevant career.