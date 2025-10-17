Hailey Bieber speaks out on constant comparisons and online rivalry

Highlights:

Hailey Bieber says constant comparisons to other women online are exhausting and frustrating.

She emphasizes she never signed up for the rivalry narrative.

Bieber focuses on her career projects, including collaborations with Sephora and e.l.f. Beauty, rather than online drama.

She maintains strict privacy for her son, Jack, keeping his face off social media until he can decide.

Bieber criticizes manufactured rivalries and stresses the importance of personal boundaries.

Her perspective on public perception and online comparisons remains consistent over the years.

Hailey Bieber has addressed the ongoing comparisons made between her and other women online, making it clear that she is exhausted by the manufactured rivalries. In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Bieber discussed the challenges of public perception, her approach to competition, and the measures she takes to protect her family’s privacy.

Hailey Bieber on Online Comparisons

Being constantly measured against others, especially women, has taken a toll on Hailey Bieber. She described the experience as frustrating and exhausting. “It is always annoying being pitted against other people. I did not ask for that,” she said. Bieber emphasized that the public often creates stories that stick, regardless of the truth, making attempts to correct them feel pointless.

The interview highlights how social media and tabloid narratives continue to fuel unnecessary comparisons, even years into her career. Bieber pointed out that much of the discussion still revolves around her marriage and past events, rather than her professional accomplishments.

Focus on Career and Personal Projects

Despite the online chatter, Hailey Bieber maintains that she does not see other brands or public figures as competitors. “There is space for everybody. Everyone,” she said. Bieber explained that she only feels inspired by others rather than threatened. Her professional focus remains on building her own projects, including high-profile collaborations with Sephora and e.l.f. Beauty. This approach allows her to prioritize her career without engaging in internet-fueled drama.

Protecting Family Privacy

One of the key points Hailey Bieber addressed was her family’s privacy, particularly regarding her son, Jack. She and her husband, Justin Bieber, deliberately keep his face off social media until he can make his own decision. “It is not a PR stunt, it is parenting. It is giving him a childhood, or as much of one as you can when your parents are global superstars,” she said. This boundary is maintained to ensure Jack’s privacy despite the couple’s public profiles.

Consistent Stance on Rivalry Narratives

Hailey Bieber has maintained a consistent viewpoint regarding the so-called rivalry between women, particularly the comparisons with other public figures. In a previous interview with Bloomberg, she described the rivalry narrative as “cruel and shocking,” criticizing the notion of pitting women against each other over a man. Her recent statements indicate that her stance has not changed. She continues to focus on her career, family, and personal well-being rather than engaging in manufactured conflicts.

Moving Beyond Manufactured Drama

The interview underscores that Hailey Bieber is moving past the fake rivalry narratives that dominate social media discussions. By prioritizing her professional projects, personal growth, and family boundaries, she aims to shift the conversation away from comparisons and toward her accomplishments. Bieber’s perspective also serves as a reminder of the pressures public figures face online and the importance of maintaining personal boundaries in the age of social media.

Through her candid remarks, Hailey Bieber has made it clear that she is done with being compared to other women online. She continues to focus on her career achievements, family privacy, and personal projects while rejecting the public fascination with manufactured rivalries. Bieber’s approach reflects a measured, mature perspective on fame and the challenges of navigating public perception in 2025.