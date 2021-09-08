Shankar’s next with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani which is tentatively called #RC15 was launched today at an event in Hyderabad, India. Apart from the filmmaker and the lead actors, the event was also attended by Ranveer Singh, SS Rajamouli and Chiranjeevi.

Sri Venkateswara Creations took to Twitter to share the pictures from the event. They posted, “It was a stage full of stars! Here are a few images from the grand launch event of #RC15 and #SVC50. @shankarshanmugh @AlwaysRamCharan @advani_kiara @MusicThaman @DOP_Tirru @ramjowrites @saimadhav_burra @SVC_official #RC15Begins.”

Ram Charan also took to Twitter to thank Singh and Rajamouli for gracing the event. He tweeted, “Thank You @RanveerOfficial and @ssrajamouli Garu for gracing our event and making it a grand spectacle. Grinning face @KChiruTweets Hugging faceHugging face #rc15 #SVC50 @shankarshanmugh @advani_kiara @SVC_official.”

While everyone was dressed wonderfully, we have to say that it was Ranveer who grabbed the attention the most because of his ponytails.

This will be Ram and Kiara’s second film together. Both the actors had shared screen space in the 2019 release Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Meanwhile, after RC15, Shankar will work with Ranveer Singh in the Hindi remake of Tamil film Anniyan which starred Vikram in the lead role. The Tamil film was also helmed by Shankar.

Talking about other films of Ram Charan, the actor will be seen in movies like RRR and Acharya. Meanwhile, Kiara has Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 lined up.