Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and filmmaker Shaji Kailas have worked together in movies like Aaram Thamburan (1997), Narasimham (2000), Natturajavu (2004), Baba Kalyani (2006), Alibhai (2007), and Red Chillies (2009).

Now, after 12 years, the actor and the filmmaker are teaming up for a movie which will go on the floors in October. Mohanlal took to Twitter to make an announcement about it.

He tweeted, “It’s with great excitement and happiness that I announce my next project with #ShajiKailas which starts rolling in Oct 2021. This film scripted by Rajesh Jayram and produced by @antonypbvr under the banner of @aashirvadcine has me and Shaji getting together after 12 long years.”

The movie is produced by Antony Perumbavoor who has earlier teamed up with Mohanlal for many films. The actor’s upcoming movie Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is also produced by Perumbavoor.

Talking about other films of Mohanlal, the actor will be seen in movies like Ram, 12th Man, Aaraattu, Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure, Bro Daddy, and L2: Empuraan. Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure will mark Mohanlal’s directorial debut.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham was slated to release in 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic. The makers later decided to release it in August this year, but it was once again postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India. The new release date is not yet announced.