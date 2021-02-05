Seasoned actress Ramya Krishnan, who shot to international fame after delivering a stellar performance as Queen Sivagami in SS Rajamouli’s global blockbusters Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), has finished shooting for her part in filmmaker Deva Katta’s next film Republic.

Touted to be an interesting political thriller, Republic features Krishnan in an important role. Buzz has it that the 50-year-old actress is playing the role of a politician in the film and it is a character with negative shades.

Actors Sai Dharam Tej and Aishwarya Rajesh play the lead couple in the forthcoming film which is being shot at a brisk pace for a few weeks now. Ramya Krishnan, who joined the team recently, wrapped up her portions on Thursday.

Sharing a picture of the talented actress from the sets of the film, director Deva Katta wrote on Twitter, “Her last day on our sets. It’s a privilege working with this goddess! We love you and thank you so much for being part of “REPUBLIC” madam!”

Republic features Sai Dharam Tej in the role of an IAS officer. Talking about his role, the actor had earlier said, “I was actually looking for a challenging role to perform and heard Deva Katta’s script. It is too early to talk about the film but it is an intense role as I am supposed to mould myself into a young bureaucrat.”

The actor also revealed how he prepped for the role. “This is something that I have never done before so I observed and monitored few young IAS officers and other bureaucrats in the country to understand the body language required to play this role,” he said.

Aside from Republic, Ramya Krishnan is also doing the Telugu remake of award-winning Marathi film Natsamrat (2016), titled Ranga Marthanda. She will also be seen essaying an important role in Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey starrer pan-India film Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh.

