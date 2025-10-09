GIDF founder Rakesh Malhotra urges Indian Americans to actively shape India-US future

Highlights:

Rakesh Malhotra urges Indian Americans to actively shape India-US relations.

He warns that misinformation and short-term politics could weaken the bilateral partnership.

Indian Americans should participate in local governance, not just symbolic activities.

Supporting “America First” can coexist with pride in India’s growth. - Advertisement -

Suhag Shukla stresses prioritizing US interests over acting as a representative of India.

Rakesh Malhotra, founder of The Global Indian Diaspora Foundation (GIDF), has called on Indian Americans to move beyond observation and take a more active role in shaping India-US relations. He warned that short-term political interests and misinformation could weaken the longstanding partnership between the two democracies.

Malhotra, who leads GIDF, a non-profit that promotes collaboration, civic engagement, and cultural exchange between Indian-origin communities and their host countries, emphasized that the diaspora has a unique position to act as a bridge.

“The Indian diaspora, with its strong cultural roots in both countries, has a duty to participate meaningfully in matters that shape their shared future,” Malhotra wrote on X.

GIDF Emphasizes Balance Between America First and Pride in India

Malhotra highlighted that supporting American interests does not conflict with pride in India’s progress. “Our commitment to America First is not in conflict with our pride in India’s progress—it strengthens our credibility and relevance as a bridge between two dynamic democracies,” he said. “It is our duty to speak out whenever short-term politics or misinformation threatens to weaken the longstanding relationship between these two nations.”

The GIDF founder stressed that Indian Americans should actively counter misinformation that can affect public perception and diplomatic ties. He pointed out that being informed and engaged in public discourse is critical for maintaining a strong, resilient bilateral relationship.

GIDF Calls for Civic Participation at Local Levels

In addition to national-level involvement, Malhotra encouraged Indian Americans to participate in local governance, including county, village, and city decision-making processes.

“Moving beyond symbolism and becoming involved in local government, county, village, and city-level decisions is essential. It’s not just about making our voices heard, but ensuring that our perspectives are reflected in policies that shape our shared future,” he said.

Malhotra added, “We must become more than just passive observers—we must actively contribute to shaping the direction of the countries we call home.” He noted that active engagement at multiple levels of government helps the diaspora influence policies and maintain the India-US partnership through changing political climates.

Evolving Identity of Indian Americans

The concept of being Indian American has evolved in recent years. Members of the diaspora are increasingly balancing pride in India with responsibility toward American civic values. Many leaders stress that cultural pride should coexist with loyalty to the United States.

Suhag Shukla, co-founder of the Hindu American Foundation, echoed this perspective. “Indian Americans are not mouthpieces for any Indian government or political party,” she said. Shukla added that American citizens, including Indian Americans, must prioritize the nation’s interests while offering a fair and balanced view of India. “Just as India’s citizens prioritize their country’s national interests, American citizens, including Indian Americans, have a duty to pursue their own,” she said.

GIDF’s Mission and Long-Term Goals

The Global Indian Diaspora Foundation continues to advocate for civic engagement, cultural exchange, and public awareness among Indian-origin communities worldwide. By encouraging Indian Americans to actively participate in both local and national issues, GIDF aims to ensure the diaspora remains a credible and influential bridge between India and the United States.

Through initiatives that promote dialogue, counter misinformation, and foster mutual understanding, GIDF underscores the importance of the diaspora in sustaining a strong bilateral relationship. Malhotra believes that proactive participation at all levels, combined with cultural pride and respect for American values, will strengthen the partnership for the 21st century.