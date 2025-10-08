Indian-origin man Kapil Raghu faces deportation after perfume mistaken for drugs

Highlights:

Kapil Raghu arrested after police mistook his perfume labeled “Opium” for drugs.

Drug charges were dropped; the bottle contained only perfume.

Visa revoked due to an administrative error; now at risk of deportation.

Family faces financial strain; wife works multiple jobs to cover expenses.

Attorney alleges police failed to notify the Indian Consulate as required.

An Indian-origin man in Arkansas, Kapil Raghu, is facing deportation after police mistook a bottle of designer perfume labeled “Opium” for an illegal drug. Though the criminal charges against him were later dropped, the arrest triggered a cascade of immigration and financial difficulties for him and his family.

Kapil Raghu Arrested Over Perfume Misunderstanding

On May 3, 2025, Kapil Raghu, a food delivery driver, was stopped by Benton police for a minor traffic violation. During the stop, officers found a bottle of perfume in his car and assumed it contained narcotics. Despite Raghu explaining that it was a fragrance, police arrested him on suspicion of drug possession.

Bodycam footage later reviewed by The Guardian captured an officer saying, “You got a vial of opium that was in your center console.” Following his arrest, Kapil Raghu was held in the Saline County Jail for three days before being transferred to a federal immigration detention facility in Louisiana.

Drug Charges Dropped After Lab Confirms Perfume

The Arkansas State Crime Lab later confirmed that the bottle contained only perfume and no illegal substances. As a result, the drug charge against Kapil Raghu was formally dropped on May 20, 2025.

Despite being cleared of criminal charges, Raghu’s legal troubles were far from over. The incident exposed complications in his immigration status that have left him vulnerable to deportation.

Immigration Complications Following Arrest

Authorities claimed that Kapil Raghu’s visa had expired due to an administrative error. Consequently, his visa was revoked, and he was placed under “deportation” status. This designation means that even minor infractions could lead to his removal from the United States.

Raghu’s attorney, Mike Laux, explained that the immigration setback has also prevented him from legally working. Laux said the family is now under financial strain due to legal expenses and lost income.

Family Struggles Amid Legal and Financial Pressure

Kapil Raghu, who married American citizen Alhley Mays in April 2025, said the family has been deeply affected by the ordeal. With legal fees exhausting their savings, Mays now works three jobs to cover daily expenses. “It was just cologne,” Mays said. “Now, if a cop drives behind me, I panic.”

The couple also has a young daughter, and the family has faced emotional distress since the arrest. The combination of legal uncertainty, financial hardship, and emotional strain has left the family navigating a highly stressful situation.

Allegations of Police Protocol Violations

Raghu’s attorney also stated that Benton police violated official protocol by failing to notify the Indian Consulate about the arrest, a requirement under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. This oversight potentially deprived Raghu of critical support from his country’s diplomatic officials during detention.

In response to the ongoing visa issues, Kapil Raghu has submitted a letter to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), requesting the restoration of his visa. He explained that the problems arose due to delays by his previous lawyer in submitting necessary immigration paperwork.

Department of Homeland Security Yet to Comment

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees ICE, has not issued any public statement regarding the case of Kapil Raghu. With the deportation status in effect, Raghu and his family remain in a state of legal uncertainty.

Broader Implications for Immigrant Communities

The case of Kapil Raghu highlights how administrative errors and misinterpretation by law enforcement can have lasting consequences for immigrants in the US. Even when criminal charges are dropped, errors in immigration paperwork or law enforcement procedures can trigger long-term challenges, including visa revocation and risk of deportation.

Legal experts emphasize that immigrant communities must remain vigilant and seek timely legal assistance to prevent administrative oversights from escalating into life-altering outcomes. For Kapil Raghu, the resolution of his immigration status will be critical not only for his ability to remain in the United States but also for his family’s financial and emotional stability.